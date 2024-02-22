February 22, 2024 at 03:08 am EST

LONDON(Reuters) -European shares rose to a record high on Thursday, boosted by a rally in global shares that also saw Japan's blue-chip Nikkei stock index hit an all-time high.

Europe's broad STOXX 600 index rose to 495.77 points, surpassing the 495.46 reached in Jan. 2022.

The benchmark was last up almost 1% on the day.

A broadly resilient global economy and hopes of interest rate cuts by major central banks later in the year have boosted share markets around the world.

The latest rally came as unexpectedly strong revenue forecasts from U.S. chip giant Nvidia lifted sentiment.

In Asia trade, Japan's Nikkei rose to record levels also on Thursday.

(Reporting by London markets team; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)