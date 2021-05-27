Log in
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
European shares hover below record highs, HSBC edges lower

05/27/2021 | 03:21am EDT
(Reuters) - European shares opened flat on Thursday, with losses in energy stocks offset by gains in the mining sector, while British bank HSBC's decision to exit U.S. retail banking was met with a lukewarm reception.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was almost unchanged at 445.34 points in early trading, hovering just below a record high of 447.15 hit on Tuesday.

Energy stocks fell about 0.3%, tracking declines in oil prices as concerns over Indian demand and increasing Iranian supplies weighed.

But losses in the sector were offset by stronger mining stocks, which rose 0.8% on better metal prices. [O/R] [MET/L]

HSBC fell 0.2% after the lender said it was withdrawing from U.S. retail banking by selling some parts of the money-losing business and winding down others to focus on Asia, its biggest market.

German sportswear firm Puma fell 1.1% after French luxury goods group Kering said it will sell a 5.9% stake in the firm through a share placement.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO STOXX 50 -0.04% 4026.23 Delayed Quote.13.61%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.02% 446.5 Delayed Quote.17.95%
KERING -0.08% 736.1 Real-time Quote.23.79%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.12% 994.77 Delayed Quote.13.03%
AIRBUS SE 103.96 Real-time Quote.6.44%
SAFRAN 122.24 Real-time Quote.3.42%
AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A. 61.85 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.00%
VONOVIA SE 50.05 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.81%
ING GROEP N.V. 11.15 Real-time Quote.0.81%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 135.15 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.06%
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 141.48 Real-time Quote.-1.06%
ADIDAS AG 293.725 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.12%
KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. 45.8 Real-time Quote.-1.83%
BAYER AG 52.495 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.50%
