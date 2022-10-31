Advanced search
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  04:56 2022-10-31 am EDT
3611.31 PTS   -0.05%
04:32aEuropean shares inch down ahead of inflation data
RE
10/28European shares fall on commodity weakness, mixed earnings
RE
10/27European stocks slip ahead of ECB decision, Credit Suisse drops on turnaround plans
RE
European shares inch down ahead of inflation data

10/31/2022 | 04:32am EDT
(Reuters) - European shares edged lower on Monday, led by declines in energy stocks and miners, while investors awaited key inflation reading in the euro zone which will likely show prices hitting new record highs in October.

The STOXX 600 index slipped 0.1% after closing higher on Friday, with the energy index down 1.2% and miners shedding 0.7% by 0813 GMT.

Both prices of oil and industrial metals took a beating after China posted weaker-than-expected factory activity data and on concerns its widening COVID-19 curbs will hurt demand. [O/R] [MET/L]

Meanwhile, euro zone inflation is seen hitting a fresh record of 10.2% in October, in what will likely make for yet another uncomfortable reading for the European Central Bank, which is targeting a 2% price growth.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.19% 0.6442 Delayed Quote.1.33%
BRENT OIL -1.40% 92.84 Delayed Quote.21.45%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.02% 1.1645 Delayed Quote.-2.51%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.01% 0.738302 Delayed Quote.6.22%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.12% 3608.57 Delayed Quote.-15.95%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.02% 0.012216 Delayed Quote.3.23%
S&P GSCI INDUSTRIAL METALS INDEX -0.93% 400.903 Real-time Quote.-18.93%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) -0.16% 945.52 Delayed Quote.-13.80%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.34% 1.008024 Delayed Quote.14.08%
WTI -1.57% 87.002 Delayed Quote.17.57%
