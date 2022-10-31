European shares inch down ahead of inflation data

The STOXX 600 index slipped 0.1% after closing higher on Friday, with the energy index down 1.2% and miners shedding 0.7% by 0813 GMT.

Both prices of oil and industrial metals took a beating after China posted weaker-than-expected factory activity data and on concerns its widening COVID-19 curbs will hurt demand. [O/R] [MET/L]

Meanwhile, euro zone inflation is seen hitting a fresh record of 10.2% in October, in what will likely make for yet another uncomfortable reading for the European Central Bank, which is targeting a 2% price growth.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)