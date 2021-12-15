Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. Euro Stoxx 50
  6. News
  7. Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

European shares inch higher with Fed meeting in focus

12/15/2021 | 10:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - Technology stocks helped drive gains in Europe's major indexes on Wednesday, ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outcome that is likely to signal a quicker withdrawal of its pandemic stimulus.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.4% after a five-session losing streak, which was last seen at the height of a pandemic-led rout in March 2020.

High-growth technology stocks, which typically weaken on expectations of rising interest rates, jumped 1.3% after a recent bout of selling.

Other defensive sectors such as utility and real estate also supported the index, while miners and retail stocks declined.

"We do not expect a major hike cycle to start next year, as inflation peaks then, which should give the Fed more time to act and then see what the impacts are before being too aggressive," said Jeremy Gatto, a multi-asset portfolio manager at Unigestion.

"With Omicron uncertainty, and the big central bank meetings, it's going to mean more choppiness going into the weeks ahead."

Anxiety around speedy tapering plans and the swift spread of the new coronavirus strain have turned investors cautious. The STOXX 600 is up about 1.8% so far in December, in what is typically a strong month for global equity markets.

Data showed British consumer price inflation soared to a more than 10-year high of 5.1% year-on-year in November ahead of the Bank of England's meeting on Thursday.

The European Central Bank is also meeting on Thursday, with policymakers expected to decide how to adapt the bank's regular asset purchase programme (APP) once the much larger pandemic-fighting PEPP scheme ends in March.

Among individual companies, the world's biggest fashion retailer Inditex dropped 2.6% after reporting lower-than-expected quarterly gross margins.

Sweden's H&M fell 2.5% after meeting quarterly expectations for net sales.

Shares of Generali inched up 0.6% after Italy's top insurer pledged to return up to 6.1 billion euros ($6.88 billion) in dividends and buybacks to shareholders.

Support services provider DCC jumped 6.7% after announcing its acquisition of Almo Corp for about $610 million.

Meanwhile, shares of IAG slipped 2.0% after the British Airways parent said it was in advanced talks to cancel its purchase of rival Air Europa from Spain's Globalia.

($1 = 0.8872 euros)

(This story corrects quote in paragraph 5 to say a major hike cycle is not expected next year)

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Anil D'Silva)

By Anisha Sircar


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. 0.16% 18.485 Delayed Quote.29.38%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.17% 0.71151 Delayed Quote.-7.33%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.05% 1.3223 Delayed Quote.-3.38%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.31% 0.77449 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
DCC PLC 8.68% 5988 Delayed Quote.6.33%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.01% 1.1257 Delayed Quote.-7.62%
EURO STOXX 50 0.22% 4154.31 Delayed Quote.16.66%
HENNES & MAURITZ AB -3.00% 163.14 Delayed Quote.-2.33%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.51% 0.013093 Delayed Quote.-3.62%
INDITEX -5.91% 27.27 Delayed Quote.11.14%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A. -3.20% 128.14 Delayed Quote.-17.05%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.06% 0.6728 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.09% 1058.38 Delayed Quote.20.21%
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT 1.59% 31.25 Real-time Quote.59.44%
All news about EURO STOXX 50
10:25aEUROPE : European shares inch higher with Fed meeting in focus
RE
06:38aEuropean Bourses Tracking Higher Midday Ahead of Central Bank Decisions
MT
12/14EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.92% Lower at 4144.51 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/14EUROPE : European shares fall again with cenbank meetings in focus
RE
12/14European Bourses Flat Midday on Omicron, Central Bank Outlooks
MT
12/13EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.38% Lower at 4183.04 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/13The Lollapalooza effect
12/13European Bourses Track Higher Ahead Big Central Bank Policy Week
MT
12/10EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 2.92% Higher at 4199.16 -- Data Talk
DJ
12/10European Bourses Track Lower Midday Ahead of US CPI Report
MT
More news
News of the index components EURO STOXX 50
10:32aAirlines place their bets, looking past pandemic to renew fleets
RE
10:09aFROM MINI WITH BIG LOVE : "Driving Home for Christmas" video clip featuring the worldwide ..
PU
10:09aSIEMENS : Michael Sigmund
PU
10:09aSIEMENS : Birgit Steinborn
PU
10:09aSIEMENS : Tobias Bäumler
PU
10:02aSIEMENS AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:01aAdyen goes live across Five Guys and Blaze Pizza restaurants through partnership with C..
AQ
More news
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Duration : Period :
Euro Stoxx 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Top / Flop EURO STOXX 50
ASML HOLDING N.V. 681.5 Real-time Quote.3.10%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 165.24 Real-time Quote.1.52%
ADIDAS AG 252.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.45%
ENEL S.P.A. 6.719 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.40%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 711.3 Real-time Quote.1.38%
AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A. 54.58 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.52%
ENI S.P.A. 11.954 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.60%
SAFRAN 98.66 Real-time Quote.-1.89%
AIRBUS SE 99.87 Real-time Quote.-2.57%
INDITEX 27.415 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.27%
Heatmap :