       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  03:52:01 2023-02-07 am EST
4209.29 PTS   +0.09%
European shares muted, BP leads energy stocks higher

02/07/2023 | 03:45am EST
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares were subdued on Tuesday as prospects of the global interest rate-hiking cycle lasting for longer continued to sap sentiment, while oil major BP led energy stocks higher.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was flat at 0815 GMT, after logging its steepest single-day fall in three weeks on Monday on rate hike jitters.

The energy index gained 1.5% and was the top performer among sector indexes, with BP gaining 3.4% after posting a record profit of $27.6 billion in 2022 and boosting its dividend by 10%.

Meanwhile, Airbus SE fell 1.6% and led losses among industrial stocks after Berenberg downgraded the aerospace and defence company's stock to "sell".

Nordic Semiconductor ASA slid 17.5% and was the top decliner on STOXX 600 after missing fourth-quarter earnings estimates, followed by a 15% slump in ams OSRAM after the sensor maker reported weak first-quarter outlook and suspended its 2022 cash dividend.

Siemens Energy fell 1% after its first-quarter net loss more than doubled, while euro zone's largest lender BNP Paribas also dropped 1% after posting a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit.

Demant gained 9.1% after the hearing aid maker's operating profits for the second-half of 2022 topped expectations and the company said it expects 2023 organic growth between 3% and 7%.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -1.37% 114.16 Real-time Quote.4.25%
BNP PARIBAS 1.51% 61.74 Real-time Quote.14.08%
BRENT OIL 1.29% 82.47 Delayed Quote.-6.97%
DEMANT A/S 7.86% 233 Delayed Quote.12.28%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.08% 4202.29 Delayed Quote.10.86%
NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR -16.35% 142.3 Real-time Quote.3.72%
SIEMENS AG -0.55% 142.18 Delayed Quote.10.27%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG -2.42% 18.175 Delayed Quote.5.97%
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) 0.25% 457.78 Delayed Quote.7.59%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 0.13% 1058.51 Delayed Quote.8.52%
WTI 1.45% 75.605 Delayed Quote.-8.77%
02/06Central Bank Outlooks Lower European Bourses Midday
MT
02/06Copper maker Aurubis leads European stocks lower as rate jitters persist
RE
02/05Asia shares skid, dollar firm as yields spike
RE
02/03EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 1.91% Higher at 4257.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/03US Tech-Sector Earnings Weigh on European Bourses Midday
MT
02/03European shares hit by weak earnings from U.S. tech giants
RE
02/03Asian stocks pull back, dollar regains footing ahead of U.S. payrolls data
RE
03:45aBNP Paribas Plans EUR5 Billion Share Buybacks in 2023
MT
03:35aIberdrola Establishes Fully-Owned Subsidiary in Germany
DJ
03:06aThird wave of strikes over pension reform keeps pressure on Macron
RE
03:01aNokia helps Telia Denmark achieve superior network performance
GL
03:00aNokia helps Telia Denmark achieve superior network performance
AQ
02:58aDIRECTOR DEALINGS: Head of Insurance Intesa takes over 65,000 shares
AN
02:41aStellantis to Change Trading Symbols in Europe
MT
