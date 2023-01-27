Advanced search
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
04:22:05 2023-01-27
4174.82 PTS   +0.02%
03:40aEuropean shares muted ahead of cenbank meetings; LVMH, H&M slide
RE
12:14aAsian equities hit 9-month high as recession fears wane
RE
01/26EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.62% Higher at 4173.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
European shares muted ahead of cenbank meetings; LVMH, H&M slide

01/27/2023 | 03:40am EST
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares were muted on Friday as investors refrained from placing aggressive bets ahead of a slew of central bank meetings next week, while luxury goods makers slid after weak earnings from sector bellwether LVMH.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was flat at 0815 GMT as losses in retail and healthcare stocks offset gains in the energy sector.

Shares of LVMH fell 1.1% as some analysts expressed an element of disappointment over the company's margins, which took some of the shine off its fourth-quarter figures.

H&M declined 6.6% after the world's second-biggest fashion retailer reported a much larger-than-expected dive in September-November operating profit, slammed by soaring costs and weakening consumer confidence.

SSAB gained 6.9% as the Swedish steelmaker expects to increase shipments in a more stable market in the first quarter, while reporting earnings in line expectations.

The upcoming week is marked by prominent central bank meetings like the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO STOXX 50 0.04% 4175.43 Delayed Quote.10.03%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 0.36% 804.5 Real-time Quote.17.90%
SSAB AB 9.98% 75.74 Delayed Quote.21.43%
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) 0.06% 454.23 Delayed Quote.6.85%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 0.05% 1050.22 Delayed Quote.6.91%
