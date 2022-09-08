Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. EURO STOXX 50
  6. News
  7. Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  04:40 2022-09-08 am EDT
3502.04 PTS   -0.00%
03:35aEUROPE : European shares open higher ahead of ECB's rate decision
RE
09/07EUROPE : European shares open lower as miners, energy stocks drag
RE
09/05EUROPE : European stocks fall after gas pipeline shutdown
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
Summary

European shares open higher ahead of ECB's rate decision

09/08/2022 | 03:35am EDT
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European stocks edged higher on Thursday ahead of what could be the European Central Bank's biggest-ever interest rate hike, with shares of miners and banks leading the gains.

Markets are yet to see by how much the ECB will raise its benchmark rate, as the central bank debates between a 50 basis point or 75 basis point increase, with expectations now leaning towards a bigger increase but not with full conviction.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5% by 0719 GMT. Cyclical sectors including miners, banks and insurers gained between 1.0% and 1.1%.

The basic resources sector attempted to recover from declines of more than 2% on disappointing China trade data in the previous session amid worries of metals demand.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.19% 0.67381 Delayed Quote.6.44%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.19% 1.15017 Delayed Quote.-2.25%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.01% 0.761794 Delayed Quote.10.30%
EURO STOXX 50 0.01% 3502 Delayed Quote.-18.57%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.14% 0.012563 Delayed Quote.7.14%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 0.08% 949.37 Delayed Quote.-13.15%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.13% 1.001181 Delayed Quote.14.88%
Rankings EURO STOXX 50
LINDE PLC 285.83 Delayed Quote.3.21%
AXA 24.165 Real-time Quote.1.88%
ALLIANZ SE 168.27 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.15%
BNP PARIBAS 46.995 Real-time Quote.1.03%
ING GROEP N.V. 8.704 Real-time Quote.0.99%
BMW AG 73.52 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.74%
ADIDAS AG 140.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.76%
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL 1263.5 Real-time Quote.-0.90%
PROSUS N.V. 57.32 Real-time Quote.-1.38%
INDITEX 20.875 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.64%
