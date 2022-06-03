Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. Euro Stoxx 50
  6. News
  7. Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  06/03 03:40:02 am EDT
3807.73 PTS   +0.33%
03:20aEUROPE : European shares open higher with eyes on U.S. data
RE
06/02European Bourses Track Higher Midday Ahead of OPEC Meeting
MT
05/31European Bourses Track Lower Midday After Inflation, Oil Reports
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

European shares open higher with eyes on U.S. data

06/03/2022 | 03:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares opened higher on Friday, with investors awaiting U.S. non-farm payrolls data to make bets about central bank tightening, while also bracing for any change in stance from the European Central Bank at its meeting next week.

Broad-based gains saw the pan-European STOXX 600 index rise 0.4% by 0707 GMT, placing it on course to erase almost all its weekly losses.

Investors are hoping that any signs of a slowdown in the U.S. employment market could sway the Federal Reserve towards a less aggressive policy path.

Meanwhile, data this week showing record high inflation in the euro zone has spurred bets that the ECB may be forced to tighten sooner or make larger interest rate hikes.

The central bank has so far signalled its plans to start raising rates in July to reach 0% or above by September.

Healthcare and luxury stocks boosted the STOXX 600 in early deals.

On the other hand, French auto parts supplier Faurecia slid 3.5% to the bottom of the index. The company said it launched a 705 million euro ($758 million) capital increase to fund its acquisition of German rival Hella.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.11% 0.67476 Delayed Quote.5.43%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.06% 1.16878 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.03% 0.740247 Delayed Quote.6.44%
EURO STOXX 50 0.48% 3810.51 Delayed Quote.-12.54%
FAURECIA SE -6.15% 23.96 Real-time Quote.-38.99%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.32% 0.011982 Delayed Quote.2.67%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.33% 1014.25 Delayed Quote.-8.48%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.01% 0.930362 Delayed Quote.6.75%
All news about EURO STOXX 50
03:20aEUROPE : European shares open higher with eyes on U.S. data
RE
06/02European Bourses Track Higher Midday Ahead of OPEC Meeting
MT
05/31European Bourses Track Lower Midday After Inflation, Oil Reports
MT
05/27European Bourses Track Higher Midday on Tech Rally, Central Bank Outlook
MT
05/26European Bourses Track Higher Midday on Federal Reserve Outlook
MT
05/25EUROPE : European shares lifted by banks, commodity stocks ahead of Fed
RE
05/25European Bourses Edge Higher Midday Ahead of Fed Minutes
MT
05/24EUROPE : European shares seen holding near current levels through 2022 - Reuters poll
RE
05/23European Bourses Track Higher Midday as Risk-On Mood Holds
MT
05/20European Markets Track Higher Midday After China Central-Bank Rate Cut
MT
More news
News of the index components EURO STOXX 50
03:22aEPISODE#2 : Nuclear fission
PU
03:22aIN 60 DAYS FROM BERLIN TO KASSEL : Volkswagen and Frauenhofer Institute support citizenshi..
PU
03:12aALLIANZ : to sell majority stake in Russian operations to Interholding
PU
03:02aBAYER : to present new Kerendia™ (finerenone) data from comprehensive clinical trial..
PU
02:52aVOLKSWAGEN : starts mobility services on Astypalea, marking next step in Greek island's el..
PU
01:32aAllianz to Sell Majority Stake in Russian Operations
DJ
06/02Former Allianz Fund Manager Accuses Previous Lawyer Of Being US Government's Informant
MT
More news
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Duration : Period :
Euro Stoxx 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings EURO STOXX 50
LINDE PLC 333.18 Delayed Quote.4.25%
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV 51.91 Real-time Quote.1.49%
ADIDAS AG 189.3 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.45%
DEUTSCHE POST AG 38.22 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.26%
IBERDROLA, S.A. 10.918 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.19%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. 1.988 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.60%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 29.328 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.72%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 67.245 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.82%
STELLANTIS N.V. 14.086 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.25%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 9282 Delayed Quote.-4.43%
Heatmap :