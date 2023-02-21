Advanced search
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  03:35:17 2023-02-21 am EST
4254.98 PTS   -0.38%
03:26aEuropean shares open lower as HSBC weighs
RE
01:15aAsian shares slip, dollar rally on hold as Fed cues eyed
RE
02/20EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.09% Lower at 4271.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
European shares open lower as HSBC weighs

02/21/2023 | 03:26am EST
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares opened lower on Tuesday as cautious forecast from HSBC weighed down the main STOXX 600 index, while shares of French energy company Engie helped stem some declines following higher annual profits.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index dipped 0.2% by 0806 GMT.

Investors were also eyeing the release of minutes on Wednesday from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.

Europe's biggest bank HSBC Holding Plc fell 1.2% as the lender's cautious outlook left investors pondering whether a boost from higher interest rates may have already peaked, despite quarterly profit surging 92%.

French energy company Engie SA rose 4.1% after reporting a sharp increase in profits for 2022, thanks to higher natural gas and power prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Shares of Engie boosted the European utilities sector index 0.3%, making it the top gainer for the day.

Developments in Ukraine were back in focus, ahead of a speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin to set out the aims for the second year of his invasion.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENGIE 5.34% 14.318 Real-time Quote.1.54%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.44% 4252.92 Delayed Quote.12.59%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.30% 109.6545 Real-time Quote.-47.44%
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) -0.31% 463.18 Delayed Quote.9.36%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) -0.31% 1071.71 Delayed Quote.9.42%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.56% 74.86 Delayed Quote.0.42%
