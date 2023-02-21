European shares open lower as HSBC weighs

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index dipped 0.2% by 0806 GMT.

Investors were also eyeing the release of minutes on Wednesday from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting.

Europe's biggest bank HSBC Holding Plc fell 1.2% as the lender's cautious outlook left investors pondering whether a boost from higher interest rates may have already peaked, despite quarterly profit surging 92%.

French energy company Engie SA rose 4.1% after reporting a sharp increase in profits for 2022, thanks to higher natural gas and power prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Shares of Engie boosted the European utilities sector index 0.3%, making it the top gainer for the day.

Developments in Ukraine were back in focus, ahead of a speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin to set out the aims for the second year of his invasion.

