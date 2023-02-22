Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. EURO STOXX 50
  6. News
  7. Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  03:42:16 2023-02-22 am EST
4215.05 PTS   -0.83%
03:18aEuropean shares open lower as miners fall, rate hike worries remain
RE
02/21EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.49% Lower at 4250.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/21Hawkish Central Bankers Weigh on European Bourses Midday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

European shares open lower as miners fall, rate hike worries remain

02/22/2023 | 03:18am EST
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares opened lower on Wednesday, weighed down by a decline in mining stocks as metal prices fell, and as strong economic data sparked worries that interest rates could stay higher for longer.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.4% by 0809 GMT. Investors are also awaiting the release of the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting, due later in the day.

The European basic resources index shed 1.4%, as miners tracked a fall in copper prices, also weighed down by worries about the demand outlook from China.

Data, on Tuesday, showed French and German economic activity moved back into growth territory, while a rebound in U.S. business activity also backed views that interest rates in both economies will remain higher for longer.

In a bright spot, Stellantis rose 1.9% after the carmaker said its operating profit grew 17% in the second half of last year on a strong product and pricing mix.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO STOXX 50 -0.45% 4229.87 Delayed Quote.12.04%
STELLANTIS N.V. 2.66% 16.288 Delayed Quote.19.63%
STELLANTIS N.V. 1.81% 16.154 Real-time Quote.19.58%
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) -0.49% 461.4 Delayed Quote.9.15%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) -0.49% 1067.58 Delayed Quote.9.51%
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Duration : Period :
EURO STOXX 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Rankings
STELLANTIS N.V. 16.291 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.67%
DANONE 53.55 Real-time Quote.2.37%
LINDE PLC 324.56 Delayed Quote.0.95%
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. 30.09 Real-time Quote.0.10%
SANOFI 89.52 Real-time Quote.0.08%
ING GROEP N.V. 12.974 Real-time Quote.-1.32%
ENI SPA 14.079 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.32%
CRH PLC 3841 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.45%
ENEL S.P.A. 5.231 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.58%
ADYEN N.V. 1410.6 Real-time Quote.-2.10%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares