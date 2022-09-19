Advanced search
  Homepage
  Indexes
  Switzerland
  Switzerland
  EURO STOXX 50
  News
  Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  04:11 2022-09-19 am EDT
3479.09 PTS   -0.61%
03:22aEUROPE : European shares open lower as tech shares fall
RE
09/15EUROPE : European stocks fend of rate risks, yen droops again
RE
09/15EUROPE : European shares claw back losses after sharp selloff
RE
European shares open lower as tech shares fall

09/19/2022 | 03:22am EDT
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares fell at the open on Monday as technology shares led declines, in a sombre start to a week which is expected to see a large interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was 0.4% lower, hitting its lowest in two months, while the rate-sensitive technology sector index down 0.6%.

All eyes this week will be on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the rate setting body of the U.S. central bank, which will announce its decision on Wednesday. Most analysts expect it to deliver a third straight 75 basis-point hike.

European markets closed their worst weekly performance in three months on Friday on escalating recession worries amid aggressive central bank tightening.

Volkswagen rose 0.4% as it saw a valuation of up to 75 billion euros ($75.1 billion) for luxury sportscar maker Porsche, in what will be Germany's second-largest initial public offering (IPO) in history.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO STOXX 50 -0.85% 3468.29 Delayed Quote.-18.57%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) -0.56% 934.4 Delayed Quote.-14.43%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.30% 145.62 Delayed Quote.-18.04%
