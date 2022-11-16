Advanced search
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  03:48 2022-11-16 am EST
3912.87 PTS   -0.06%
03:31aEuropean shares opens lower, defence stocks rise after Poland blast
RE
11/14European shares open higher on boost from miners
RE
11/11European shares open higher as luxury, commodity-linked stocks jump
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

European shares opens lower, defence stocks rise after Poland blast

11/16/2022 | 03:31am EST
A trader works at the Frankfurt stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares opened marginally lower on Wednesday, with Mercedes Benz Group leading losses in automobiles stocks, while a blast in Poland kept sentiment subdued and pushed up defence stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dipped 0.2% by 0817 GMT, with auto stocks tumbling 2.0%.

Mercedes Benz Group AG slid 3.5% after a report said that the German automaker slashed its China electric vehicle prices by up to $33,000 as sales lagged.

U.S. President Joe Biden said a missile that killed two people in Poland was probably not fired from Russia, after an emergency meeting of NATO leaders called to discuss the strike.

The European aerospace and defence sector jumped 1.8%.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO STOXX 50 -0.09% 3909.55 Delayed Quote.-9.56%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG -3.53% 62.87 Delayed Quote.-3.55%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) -0.32% 998.21 Delayed Quote.-9.11%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.63% 60.3 Delayed Quote.-19.43%
