       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  03:54:00 2023-03-31 am EDT
4279.09 PTS   -0.15%
03:37aEuropean shares rise ahead of eurozone, U.S. inflation report
RE
03/30EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.28% Higher at 4285.42 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/30Bank, Property Issues Elevate European Bourses Midday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
Summary

European shares rise ahead of eurozone, U.S. inflation report

03/31/2023 | 03:37am EDT
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares rose on Friday, the last trading session of a turbulent March, as investors awaited U.S. and eurozone inflation reports for more clues on global interest rate moves amid receding fears of a banking crisis.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% by 0707 GMT, headed for a second-straight quarterly gain. However, it is on track to end the month slightly lower.

Investors will closely monitor flash estimates of euro zone inflation data, which is expected to show a moderation in consumer price growth in March on a yearly basis.

Among sectors, retail and basic resources continued to maintain a solid momentum, rising 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively.

Swiss engineering company ABB edged up 0.8% as it said it will launch its new $1 billion share buyback on April 3 with the intention to buy up to 30 million of its shares.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO STOXX 50 0.03% 4285.22 Delayed Quote.12.96%
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) 0.04% 454.95 Delayed Quote.7.05%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 0.05% 1057.43 Delayed Quote.6.53%
