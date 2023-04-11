Advanced search
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  03:43:01 2023-04-11 am EDT
4330.20 PTS   +0.48%
03:22aEuropean shares rise ahead of key economic data due in the week
RE
04/06EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.26% Higher at 4309.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/06Property and Finance Sectors Lift European Bourses Midday
MT
Summary 
Summary

European shares rise ahead of key economic data due in the week

04/11/2023 | 03:22am EDT
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares rose on Tuesday, with investors returning from a long holiday weekend to face a week full of crucial economic data, including March inflation for Germany and the U.S., providing more hints on the global interest rate trajectory.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.7%, with miners and autos leading the gains, climbing 2.4% and 1.9%, respectively.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) will release its latest outlook for the global economy at 1300 GMT amid a gathering of policymakers at the IMF World Bank Spring meetings.

Investors will also monitor euro zone's retail sales for February and Sentix index for April, due later in the day, to assess the health of the economic situation in the region.

Glencore rose 3.6% as its top boss plans to meet with some of Teck Resources Ltd's Canadian shareholders in Toronto this Thursday to garner support for proposed takeover of the copper and zinc miner.

Vodafone rose 0.7% after the telecom major resolved an outage that impacted thousands of its home broadband service users in the United Kingdom, after hours of downtime.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO STOXX 50 0.61% 4333.97 Delayed Quote.13.60%
GLENCORE PLC 3.03% 471.2 Delayed Quote.-17.21%
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) 0.67% 461.9 Delayed Quote.8.01%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 0.67% 1074.57 Delayed Quote.8.75%
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED -2.55% 57.76 Delayed Quote.12.88%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 0.63% 92 Delayed Quote.8.58%
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Duration : Period :
EURO STOXX 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
