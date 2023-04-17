Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. EURO STOXX 50
  6. News
  7. Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  03:59:03 2023-04-17 am EDT
4392.14 PTS   +0.03%
03:37aEuropean shares rise ahead of more big U.S. bank earnings
RE
01:48aAsia stocks on guard for earnings, China economy surprises
RE
04/16Asia stocks brace for updates on earnings, China economy
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

European shares rise ahead of more big U.S. bank earnings

04/17/2023 | 03:37am EDT
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares rose on Monday as investors bet on big U.S. banks continuing to post strong quarterly results this week, while also looking forward for an end to the Federal Reserve's rate-hiking cycle.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged 0.3% higher, after hitting its highest in over a year last week, while the blue-chip STOXX50 index hit a 22-year peak.

Miners led the sectoral gains, rising 1.6%, while technology shares fell 0.6%.

Investors will closely monitor slew of earnings reports led by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America later in the day.

Last week, Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co beat earnings expectations, benefiting from rising interest rates and easing fears of stress in the banking system.

Commentary from European Central Bank (ECB) officials including President Christine Lagarde will also be on investors' radar.

Shares of Rovio rose 17.8% after Japan's Sega agreed to launch a 706 million euro offer for Angry Birds maker.

John Wood Group added 7% after it decided to engage with Apollo Management for a firm offer from the private equity firm for a final buyout price of 240 pence per share, which values the group at about 1.66 billion pounds ($2.06 billion).

(Reporting by Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Duration : Period :
EURO STOXX 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Rankings
Heatmap : ETF components iShares
