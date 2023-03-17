Advanced search
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  05:02:34 2023-03-17 am EDT
4157.08 PTS   +0.97%
European shares rise as banking turmoil fears ease; set to end week lower

03/17/2023 | 04:29am EDT
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares extended recovery for a second straight session on Friday as supportive measures for banks in the United States and Europe calmed fears about an imminent collapse, but the index was set to post a second straight weekly drop.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.8% by 0805 GMT, as banks gained 1.3%, after a $30 billion lifeline by large U.S. banks for embattled lender First Republic Bank.

The package came less than a day after Swiss bank Credit Suisse clinched an emergency central bank loan of up to $54 billion to shore up its liquidity.

Credit Suisse rose 1.8% in early trade, after jumping 19% on Thursday.

Lender-heavy indexes of Spain and Italy advanced 0.7% and 1.0%, respectively, but were still on track for sharp weekly losses.

Overall, the STOXX 600 index ended Thursday 1.2% higher after some back and forth as the lifeline to Credit Suisse offset concerns around the European Central Bank's big 50-basis point (bp) interest rate hike. [.EU]

The ECB's decision reflects the central bank's priority to fight inflation and also signals strong confidence in the solidity of European banks, said French ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau.

Goldman Sachs lowered its estimate for an interest rate hike by the ECB in May to 25 bps.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.22% 0.62879 Delayed Quote.-1.77%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.15% 1.13898 Delayed Quote.0.94%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.25% 0.685119 Delayed Quote.-0.48%
EURO STOXX 50 1.06% 4161.05 Delayed Quote.8.52%
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK 9.98% 34.27 Delayed Quote.-71.88%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.33% 0.011369 Delayed Quote.1.01%
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) 0.97% 445.93 Delayed Quote.3.94%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 0.98% 1034.71 Delayed Quote.3.07%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.42% 0.938201 Delayed Quote.1.14%
04:29aEuropean shares rise as banking turmoil fears ease; set to end week lower
RE
02:11aAsian markets take breather from banking turmoil, capping tumultuous week
RE
03/16EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 2.03% Higher at 4116.98 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/16SHARES IN FOCUS 2: Rescue package for Credit Suisse helps banks get ba..
DP
03/16Credit Suisse Lifeline Lifts European Bourses Midday
MT
03/16Credit Suisse gets $54 bln lifeline, shares soar
RE
03/16European shares rise as investors cheer Credit Suisse securing lifeline, ECB in f..
RE
03/15Stocks stumble as banking turmoil sends investors to safety
RE
03/15EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 3.46% Lower at 4034.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/15Bank-Sector Alarm Rattles European Bourses Midday
MT
04:20aDHL opens two climate-neutral CityHubs XL in Amsterdam region
AQ
04:16aIberdrola S A : Today we open our channels of participation in the General Shareholders' M..
PU
04:08aECB's Villeroy: rate hike signals strong confidence in European banks
RE
03:47aNordea Bank Abp : Transaction in Own Shares
EQ
03:36aVolkswagen Eyes Investment in Mines to Ramp Up Battery Cell Supplies, Lower Costs
MT
03:14aADIDAS : RBC sticks Neutral
MD
03:07aENEL : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
