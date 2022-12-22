Advanced search
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
2022-12-22
3883.62 PTS   +0.30%
03:27aEuropean shares rise on energy, financials boost
RE
12/21Asia shares join Wall St bounce, yen keeps climbing
RE
12/21EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.83% Higher at 3872.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
European shares rise on energy, financials boost

12/22/2022 | 03:27am EST
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares rose for a second straight session on Thursday, propped up by financial and energy stocks, as investors cheered improving consumer sentiment in the United States after inflation expectations eased.

The region-wide STOXX 600 index was up 0.3% at 0809 GMT in holiday-thinned trading, taking cues from an upbeat session on Wall Street overnight.

Wall Street's main indexes logged their biggest daily gains so far this month on Wednesday, helped by a reading which showed U.S. consumer confidence rose to an eight-month high in December as inflation retreated and the labour market remained strong.

Among STOXX 600 sectors, energy stocks jumped 0.7% to spearhead gains, as they tracked oil prices higher. [O/R].

Banks were up for a fifth straight session, rising 0.5%.

LondonMetric Property fell 2.4% as Citigroup cut the UK-based real estate investment trust's rating to "neutral" from "buy."

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
