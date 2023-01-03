Advanced search
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  04:24 2023-01-03 am EST
3917.04 PTS   +1.58%
03:23aEuropean shares rise with all eyes on German inflation data
RE
01/02Asia shares skid on China woes, yen hits 6-month high
RE
01/02EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.65% Higher at 3856.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
European shares rise with all eyes on German inflation data

01/03/2023 | 03:23am EST
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares extended gains on Tuesday as investors awaited consumer prices data from Germany, the region's largest economy, for clues about inflation in the euro zone.

The pan-regional STOXX 600 was up 0.5% at 0810 GMT, supported by financial and consumer discretionary stocks.

Investors were focussed on Germany's CPI data, due at 1300 GMT, that could offer more cues on if cost pressures in the euro zone have weakened after the European Central Bank's aggressive monetary policy tightening path.

German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European Union countries, are expected to have risen by 10.7% on the year in December in the preliminary reading, compared to an 11.3% increase in November.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said inflation was expected to peak at the start of 2023 before then retreating.

European stocks ended their first session of the year 1.6% higher on Monday after euro zone manufacturing data suggested the worst had passed as supply chains begin to recover and inflationary pressures ease.

UK's FTSE 100, which has been closed since a shortened session on Friday, rose 1.1% in its first trading session of 2023. [.L]

Germany's Brenntag gained 5.0% after the chemicals distributor disclosed it is ending talks with smaller U.S. rival Univar Solutions on a possible takeover.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.31% 0.63552 Delayed Quote.0.06%
BRENNTAG SE 5.54% 64.12 Delayed Quote.1.64%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.05% 1.12975 Delayed Quote.0.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.80% 0.696248 Delayed Quote.0.14%
EURO STOXX 50 1.37% 3908.89 Delayed Quote.0.00%
FTSE 100 2.03% 7606.72 Delayed Quote.0.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.78% 0.011432 Delayed Quote.-0.01%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.00% 1074.54 Real-time Quote.0.00%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 2.16% 1552.06 Real-time Quote.0.00%
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) 1.58% 435.73 Delayed Quote.0.00%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 1.58% 1006.95 Delayed Quote.0.00%
UNIVAR SOLUTIONS INC. 0.41% 31.8 Delayed Quote.0.00%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 1.26% 0.949118 Delayed Quote.-0.01%
