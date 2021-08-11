European shares set for longest winning streak since June

The region-wide STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% to hit an all-time high for an eighth consecutive session.

Miners rose the most with a gain of 0.7%, while steady government bond yields supported banking stocks.

Dutch bank ABN Amro gained 3.2% after it said it would resume dividend payments as an economic recovery helped a stronger-than-expected bounce in net profit.

UK cybersecurity company Avast climbed 3.2% after U.S. rival NortonLifeLock Inc agreed to buy the company for up to $8.6 billion.

The world's largest maker of wind turbines, Vestas, fell 4.7% as it cut its 2021 outlook after missing second-quarter operating profit forecasts on supply chain disruptions and higher costs.

