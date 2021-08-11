Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. Euro Stoxx 50
  6. News
  7. Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
European shares set for longest winning streak since June

08/11/2021 | 03:35am EDT
(Reuters) - European shares hit record highs on Wednesday and were on track for their longest winning streak in two months, with gains in banking and mining stocks supporting an already upbeat investor mood over a strong earnings season.

The region-wide STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% to hit an all-time high for an eighth consecutive session.

Miners rose the most with a gain of 0.7%, while steady government bond yields supported banking stocks.

Dutch bank ABN Amro gained 3.2% after it said it would resume dividend payments as an economic recovery helped a stronger-than-expected bounce in net profit.

UK cybersecurity company Avast climbed 3.2% after U.S. rival NortonLifeLock Inc agreed to buy the company for up to $8.6 billion.

The world's largest maker of wind turbines, Vestas, fell 4.7% as it cut its 2021 outlook after missing second-quarter operating profit forecasts on supply chain disruptions and higher costs.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
