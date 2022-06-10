Log in
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  03:42 2022-06-10 am EDT
3675.40 PTS   -1.32%
03:28aEUROPE : European shares slip ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
06/09European Bourses Track Lower Ahead of ECB Meeting
MT
06/09EUROPE : European shares fall ahead of ECB decision
RE
European shares slip ahead of U.S. inflation data

06/10/2022 | 03:28am EDT
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares on Friday extended losses to a fourth consecutive session, ahead of U.S. inflation data that could spur more speculation about the Federal Reserve's policy decision next week.

All sectors were trading in red with banks weighing the most in the pan-European STOXX 600 index, which lost 0.7% by 0704 GMT, on course to end the week about 2% lower.

The U.S. Labor Department's Consumer Price Index is expected to have accelerated to 0.7% last month from 0.3% in April. But when stripped of volatile food and energy products, it is seen cooling a nominal 0.1 percentage point to 0.5%.

The data is due at 1230 GMT on Friday, with growing bets that the U.S. Fed will increase beyond the two 50 bps hike it plans for next week and July.

This comes a day after equities were hammered following the European Central Bank's clues that it would deliver next month its first interest rate hike since 2011, and a potentially larger move in September.

Among individual stocks, GSK jumped 2.4% after the drugmaker said its vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus was successful in a late-stage trial involving older adults.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.41% 0.71256 Delayed Quote.-1.02%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.01% 1.24901 Delayed Quote.-7.31%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.02% 0.78727 Delayed Quote.0.70%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.18% 1.0636 Delayed Quote.-5.74%
EURO STOXX 50 -1.49% 3668.32 Delayed Quote.-11.85%
GSK PLC 2.37% 1750.91 Delayed Quote.6.42%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.04% 0.012848 Delayed Quote.-4.15%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.67% 0.64301 Delayed Quote.-5.77%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -1.26% 983.31 Delayed Quote.-8.11%
