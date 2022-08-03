European shares slip ahead of economic data; Avast soars

The STOXX 600 index slipped 0.2% at 7:10 GMT.

Investors are awaiting crucial data on business growth and services in the euro zone to gauge the continent's economic health amid fears of a recession.

Luxury carmaker BMW dropped 5.5% after warning of a highly volatile second half.

Strong earnings reports from other companies capped losses in morning trade.

Infineon, the leading supplier of microchips to the auto industry, rose 3.1% on lifting its full-year outlook as it posted a 33% year-on-year increase in quarterly revenue.

Britain's competition regulator said it has provisionally cleared cybersecurity firm NortonLifeLock's $8.6 billion purchase of rival Avast. London-listed Avast's shares jumped 42.4%.

