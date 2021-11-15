Log in
European shares slip as lockdown worries, miners drag

11/15/2021 | 03:48am EST
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares kicked off the week on a tepid note as investors fretted over the possibility of fresh COVID-19 lockdowns, while miners were hit the most following a tumble in metal prices after China promised to "phase down" coal at the COP26 summit.

The STOXX 600 index was flat, weighed down by a 1% drop in miners as iron ore and metal prices tumbled.

Observers at the U.N. climate talks got a bit nervous on Saturday when representatives of the United States and the EU went into a meeting with their counterparts from China and India to discuss some of the deal's language around "phasing out" coal.

UK-listed miners Glencore, Rio Tinto and Anglo American were down between 0.9% and 1.3%.

Adding to the caution, Austria became the first European country to reinstate a fresh lockdown, placing millions of unvaccinated people under restrictions amid record-level infection rates.

Shares of Philips, which is recalling ventilators due to use of parts containing a potentially hazardous foam, slid 8.5% after the medical equipment maker announced it was in dicussions with U.S. regulators following a new inspection of one of its facilities.

Airbus jumped 2.6% after it got a multi-billion-dollar order for 255 single-aisle A321neo passenger jets from private-equity firm Indigo Partners' portfolio airlines.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 2.87% 115.4 Real-time Quote.24.91%
EURO STOXX 50 0.05% 4372.45 Delayed Quote.23.02%
GLENCORE PLC -1.41% 362.6 Delayed Quote.57.90%
RIO TINTO PLC -0.87% 4520 Delayed Quote.-16.59%
