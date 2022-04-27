Log in
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Delayed Switzerland  -  04/27 03:28:15 am EDT
3681.96 PTS   -1.06%
03:34aEUROPE : European shares slip with focus on Russia gas supplies, mixed earnings
RE
04/26EUROPE : Wall Street tumbles, as European shares again retreat
RE
04/26European Bourses Track Higher In Earnings Season
MT
European shares slip with focus on Russia gas supplies, mixed earnings

04/27/2022 | 03:34am EDT
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares slipped in choppy trade on Wednesday as markets took stock of mixed earnings updates, while energy tensions heightened after Russian energy giant Gazprom halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland.

The pan-European STOXX 600 inched 0.4% lower, set to extend its sell-off for a fourth straight day, and hovered near six-week lows.

Gazprom halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for failing to pay for gas in roubles in the Kremlin's toughest response so far to crippling sanctions from the West over the Ukraine conflict.

Miners extended gains for a second straight day after a recent sell-off, while defensive sectors such as utilities and food and beverage stocks were the biggest decliners.

Deutsche Bank fell 5% after warning that the Russia-Ukraine conflict could hurt full-year results, even as it posted a better-than-expected 17% jump in first-quarter profit.

Lloyds Banking Group gained 1.2% on a quarterly profit beat as Britain's largest mortgage lender largely shrugged off the country's worsening cost of living crisis.

Nordic telecom operator Telia advanced 1.1% after posting better-than-expected quarterly earnings, while freight forwarder DSV firmed 2.7% after raising its 2022 outlook.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -6.12% 9.489 Delayed Quote.-8.15%
DSV A/S 2.48% 1159 Delayed Quote.-25.96%
EURO STOXX 50 -1.03% 3681.96 Delayed Quote.-12.58%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 0.98% 46.2851 Delayed Quote.-4.01%
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY GAZPROM NEFT 5.31% 399.6 End-of-day quote.-26.65%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.79% 994.67 Delayed Quote.-7.92%
TELIA COMPANY AB 0.74% 39.72 Delayed Quote.11.37%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.50% 74.125 Delayed Quote.0.12%
Heatmap :