       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Cours en différé.  Delayed Switzerland  -  04/06 11:50:00 am EDT
3824.69 PTS   -2.38%
After hours
-0.14%
3819.35 PTS
12:26pEUROPE : European shares slump as U.S. rate hike, sanctions anxiety weigh
RE
04/01EUROPE : Commodities, banks help European shares rise amid gas supply worries
RE
03/31EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Quarter 9.21% Lower at 3902.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
European shares slump as U.S. rate hike, sanctions anxiety weigh

04/06/2022 | 12:26pm EDT
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares fell almost 2% on Wednesday, as investors grappled with the twin worries of aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes potentially hurting growth and more Western sanctions on Russia further stoking inflation.

Breaking a three-day winning streak, the pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.5% to log its worst day in nearly a month. Losses were broad-based, with technology and travel stocks the biggest drags.

U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said on Tuesday she expected interest rate rises and a rapid balance sheet runoff to take U.S. monetary policy to a "more neutral position" later this year. Her comments sparked a global selloff. [MKTS/GLOB]

"Markets are responding to an anticipated faster, steeper tightening in U.S. monetary policy than previously considered... The Fed appears willing to tolerate any impacts such a move may have on growth and stock markets - European indices are all losing ground," said Stuart Cole, head macro economist at Equiti Capital.

Adding to the pessimism were fears around rising inflationary pressures yet to be felt from the war, Cole added.

The U.S. announced a new round of sanctions targeting Russian banks as well as Kremlin officials and their family members on Wednesday, while the EU proposed to ban Russian coal and even oil imports on Tuesday.

Further fuelling concerns about slowing growth, data showed German industrial orders fell more than expected in February on weaker demand from abroad.

Calls for more tightening by the Fed ahead of minutes from its last policy meeting come as European Central Bank members voiced the need to curb stimulus to keep inflation expectations from rising beyond the central bank's 2% target. The ECB's next policy meeting is next week.

European equity funds faced their first monthly outflow in two years last month as the war and energy prices hurt prospects for profit growth and margins this year.

Election nerves also continued to grip investors, with French stocks falling 2.2% after marking their worst session in nearly a month on Tuesday.

President Emmanuel Macron would beat Marine Le Pen in France's presidential election, leading the first round on April 10 and winning later on April 24, a poll showed, though Le Pen has gained ground in recent weeks.

Among individual stocks, Danish wind turbine maker Vestas fell 3.2% after it said it would withdraw from Russia, where the firm has two factories.

Shares of Siemens Gamesa, another wind turbine maker, dropped 6.2% on reports that turbine parts fell into a sea at a wind farm in Denmark.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Alexandra Hudson)

By Susan Mathew and Anisha Sircar


© Reuters 2022
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Euro Stoxx 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings EURO STOXX 50
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. 29.655 Real-time Quote.1.84%
SANOFI 98.38 Real-time Quote.1.44%
IBERDROLA, S.A. 10.59 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.00%
DANONE 50.65 Real-time Quote.0.18%
ASML HOLDING N.V. 571.8 Real-time Quote.-4.57%
KERING 557.1 Real-time Quote.-4.70%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 144.14 Real-time Quote.-5.15%
PROSUS N.V. 49.37 Real-time Quote.-5.87%
ADYEN N.V. 1713.2 Real-time Quote.-7.19%
