       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  03:40 2022-06-17 am EDT
3437.71 PTS   +0.29%
European shares steady at the end of brutal week

06/17/2022 | 03:20am EDT
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European stocks inched higher on Friday but were set for sharp weekly losses as a slew of interest rate hikes from major central banks fuelled worries about a sharp economic slowdown.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.1% by 0710 GMT, but was on course to mark a 4.7% weekly decline in what could be its worst since early March.

World stock markets were heading for their biggest weekly decline since markets' pandemic meltdown in March 2020, hit by growing worries about a recession after rate increases in the United States and Britain were followed by a surprise move in Switzerland to quell an inflation surge.

The final reading of euro zone inflation for May will be out later in the day.

Among single stocks, Britain's biggest retailer Tesco slipped 0.3% after it said it was seeing early indications of changing customer behaviour due to surging inflationary pressures.

Spain's Santander gained 1% after it named Hector Grisi as its new chief executive officer, replacing long-time executive Jose Antonio Alvarez.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO STOXX 50 0.44% 3444.69 Delayed Quote.-17.82%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.36% 927.89 Delayed Quote.-13.79%
TESCO PLC 0.12% 249.9 Delayed Quote.-13.87%
All news about EURO STOXX 50
03:20aEUROPE : European shares steady at the end of brutal week
RE
06/16EUROPE : Bridgewater bets $6.7 billion against European stocks
RE
06/16European Bourses Slump Midday After US, Swiss Central Bank Rate Hikes
MT
06/16EUROPE : European stocks slip as post-Fed rally fades, retailers drag
RE
06/15European Bourses Track Higher Midday Ahead of Federal Reserve, ECB Meetings
MT
06/15EUROPE : European stocks rally as ECB holds surprise meeting
RE
06/14European Bourses Track Lower Midday Ahead of Federal Reserve Meeting
MT
06/14EUROPE : European stocks stabilise after inflation-fuelled selloff
RE
06/13European Bourses Track Lower Midday on Inflation Outlooks
MT
06/13EUROPE : Inflation shock drives European stocks to fifth day of losses
RE
News of the index components EURO STOXX 50
03:24aItaly's Eni faces further squeeze on Russian gas supplies
RE
03:12aDEUTSCHE POST AG : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating
MD
03:03aVOLKSWAGEN : Changes in leadership of Europcar Mobility Group...
PU
02:54aItaly's Eni reports third daily shortfall of Russian gas supplies
RE
02:30aBanco Santander Names North America Head as New Group CEO
MT
01:48aSantander CEO to Step Down; Hector Grisi Named Successor
DJ
01:31aInsurer calls for clarity on selfdriving vehicles
AQ
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Euro Stoxx 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings EURO STOXX 50
SIEMENS AG 105.01 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.65%
PROSUS N.V. 48.375 Real-time Quote.2.36%
ADYEN N.V. 1219 Real-time Quote.2.23%
KONE OYJ 46.755 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.13%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. 1.827 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.90%
IBERDROLA, S.A. 9.833 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.46%
BAYER AG 61.35 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.65%
ENI SPA 12.465 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.12%
TOTALENERGIES SE 51.34 Real-time Quote.-1.21%
LINDE PLC 289.72 Delayed Quote.-3.42%
