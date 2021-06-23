Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. Euro Stoxx 50
  6. News
  7. Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

European shares strain for momentum even after Powell reassurance

06/23/2021 | 04:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask walks past the London Stock Exchange Group building in the City of London financial district, whilst British stocks tumble as investors fear that the coronavirus outbreak could stall the global economy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - World shares edged higher and the bond market calmed on Wednesday after reassurances from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that the Fed is not rushing to hike rates but European stocks struggled to gain momentum.

The market is still feeling the after-effects of the Fed's surprise projection for rate hikes as soon as 2023 last week, which knocked stocks, boosted the dollar and prompted the U.S. bond yield curve to flatten.

Powell sought to reassure investors on Tuesday, saying that the central bank will watch a broad set of job market data to assess the economic recovery from COVID-19, rather than rush to raise rates on the basis of fear of inflation.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, was up 0.1% on the day at 0753 GMT, having recovered from the one-month low it hit in the aftermath of the Fed's meeting.

But MSCI's main European Index struggled to gain momentum, down 0.3%. The pan-European STOXX 600 was 0.2% lower on the day but was up around 1.6% from the lows it hit on Monday.

"The market's still digesting the Fed news," said Mo Kazmi, portfolio manager and macro strategist at UBP.

"I think a lot of that move was exacerbated by stretched positioning and now what we're seeing is perhaps reflation trades being put back on and the market normalising to some extent, realising that for now it's just a subtle shift from the Fed."

Powell's comments helped the yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries lower and put the brakes on a rising U.S. dollar.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was at 1.4767% at 0801 GMT.

The U.S. dollar slipped as European markets opened, but it remains near multi-month highs after the Fed's change in tone cleared out a heap of short positions. The euro was steady against the greenback at $1.19385.

"We continue to expect inflation to moderate as base effects and pandemic-related issues fade, while global vaccination efforts and higher earnings support a positive outlook for equities," wrote UBS strategists in a note to clients.

EUROPEAN GROWTH

Early PMI data showed that euro zone business growth accelerated at its fastest pace in 15 years in June as the easing of more lockdown measures and the unleashing of pent-up demand drove a boom in the bloc's dominant services industry.

Germany's private sector growth was also lifted to its highest level in more than a decade in June, the PMI survey showed. In France, business activity edged higher, but not as much as expected.

UBP's Kazmi said that he is positioned for higher yields in Europe, as it overtakes the United States in terms of vaccinations, lockdown easing and economic recovery from COVID-19.

"It will be interesting to see if the German Bund can follow the U.S. rate move with yields moving higher in Europe - it is something that we think could happen," he said.

"The fact that the Fed has moved more hawkishly will allow the ECB to be more comfortable perhaps in moving more hawkish, or less dovish, over time."

Germany's benchmark Bund yield was steady at -0.168% at 0812 GMT.

Oil prices rose after industry data showed U.S. crude inventories fell more than expected.

Gold edged higher, recovering after it dropped to its lowest since late April after the Fed last week.

Elsewhere, bitcoin was up around 5% on the day, above the $34,000 mark. The cryptocurrency dropped to as low as $28,600 on Tuesday - its lowest since January. Ether was trading around $2,000.

(Reporting Pete Schroeder in Washington; Editing by Dan Grebler and Lisa Shumaker)

By Pete Schroeder


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO 4.83% 28525.54 Real-time Quote.12.17%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR 4.86% 34047.15 Real-time Quote.9.23%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.13% 1.3968 Delayed Quote.1.83%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.13% 0.81315 Delayed Quote.2.90%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.44% 4104.4 Delayed Quote.15.75%
GOLD 0.33% 1783.56 Delayed Quote.-6.03%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.13% 0.013471 Delayed Quote.-1.48%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.00% 75.5 Delayed Quote.42.48%
MSCI WORLD 0.64% 3001.136 Real-time Quote.9.82%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.79% 14253.268071 Delayed Quote.9.72%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.34% 0.70395 Delayed Quote.-2.73%
WTI 0.79% 73.429 Delayed Quote.49.08%
All news about EURO STOXX 50
04:52aEUROPE : European shares strain for momentum even after Powell reassurance
RE
04:43aEurostoxx 50 : European shares strain for momentum even after Powell reassura..
RE
01:05aPRESS RELEASE : Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche ..
DJ
06/22EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.26% Higher at 4123.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/22EUROPE : European shares propped up by commodities, Powell speech in focus
RE
06/22STOXX EUROPE 600  : European Bourses Mixed Midday as Oil and Property Issues Str..
MT
06/22Stocks recover from 4-week lows as focus switches back to post-pandemic growt..
RE
06/21EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.71% Higher at 4112.33 -- Data Talk
DJ
06/21EUROPE : European stocks end higher as Lagarde talks up economic growth
RE
06/21STOXX EUROPE 600  : European Bourses Reverse Lower Opening, Choppily Higher Midd..
MT
More news
News of the index components EURO STOXX 50
04:58aVONOVIA  : Eyes Bigger Slice Of German Property Market In Launch Of $21.5 Billio..
MT
04:53aENGIE  : launches a tender offer to repurchase its deeply subordinated fixed rat..
PU
04:52aBAYER  : Merck & Co Heart Failure Drug Verquvo Wins Japanese Approval
MT
04:51aIBERDROLA S A  : “For the first time in its history, Spain could become th..
PU
04:32aPERNOD RICARD  : Raises Forecast for Fiscal 2021 Profit from Recurring Operation..
MT
04:23aFONDAZIONE CARIPLO AND INTESA SANPAO : 3,650 computers and 200 tablets gifted to..
PU
04:19aDAIMLER  : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG with the objec..
PU
More news
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Duration : Period :
Euro Stoxx 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop EURO STOXX 50
PERNOD RICARD 184.2 Real-time Quote.2.36%
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 151.8 Real-time Quote.1.19%
ENI S.P.A. 10.49 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.73%
LINDE PLC 290.35 Delayed Quote.0.70%
PROSUS N.V. 82.39 Real-time Quote.0.60%
MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT 236.925 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.43%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 670.1 Real-time Quote.-1.63%
KONE OYJ 68.71 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.90%
BAYER AG 50.325 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.90%
KERING 740.3 Real-time Quote.-2.84%
Heatmap :