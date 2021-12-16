Log in
  Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. Euro Stoxx 50
  6. News
  7. Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTMzero - 12/16 09:53:20 am
4236.37 PTS   +1.84%
03:34aEUROPE : European shares surge ahead of ECB outcome
RE
01:21aAsian stocks extend rally as upbeat Fed stokes risk appetite
RE
12/15EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.37% Higher at 4159.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
Summary 
Most relevant

European shares surge ahead of ECB outcome

12/16/2021 | 03:34am EST
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European stocks jumped on Thursday after upbeat economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve boosted risk appetite, with investors turning to the European Central Bank for its policy update.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.4% by 0813 GMT, eyeing its best day in over a week, with tech and energy sectors leading the gains.

The Fed on Wednesday flagged a long-awaited end to its pandemic-era bond purchases in March and signalled as many as three rate hikes in 2022, but delivered an otherwise upbeat economic outlook.

The ECB and the Bank of England are set to hold policy meetings later in the day. ECB officials are likely to draw down the bank's Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme, but investors are waiting to gauge how the six-year-old Asset Purchase Programme may pick up the slack with rate rises still a while away.

Among individual stocks, Swiss pharma company Novartis AG jumped 3.3% after launching a new share buyback of up to $15 billion to be executed by the end of 2023.

Airbus SE rose 3.3% after Australia's Qantas Airways Ltd chose the European planemaker as the preferred supplier to replace its domestic fleet, switching from Boeing.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
