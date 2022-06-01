Log in
  Homepage
  Indexes
  Switzerland
  Switzerland
  Euro Stoxx 50
  News
  Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  06/01 03:57:47 am EDT
3798.37 PTS   +0.24%
03:40aEUROPE : European shares tick higher on bank, auto boost
RE
05/31European Bourses Track Lower Midday After Inflation, Oil Reports
MT
05/27European Bourses Track Higher Midday on Tech Rally, Central Bank Outlook
MT
Summary 
Summary

European shares tick higher on bank, auto boost

06/01/2022 | 03:40am EDT
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares opened modestly higher on Wednesday, led by gains in banking and auto stocks, but sentiment was kept in check as a clutch of bleak data stoked fears of slowing growth.

Starting June on a positive note, the pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.3% by 0716 GMT after closing down 0.7% on Tuesday, as record high inflation had stoked worries about aggressive central bank action. It lost 1.6% in May.

Deutsche Bank economists now expect the European Central Bank to raise interest rates by 50 basis points in September as rising prices squeeze economic growth.

Data showed German retail sales fell by more than expected in April as consumers feel the pinch of higher prices, while another survey showed British companies expect barely any growth over the next three months.

Auto stocks rose almost 1%, while banks were the biggest boost to the STOXX 600, up 0.6%.

Among individual stocks, British footwear brand Dr. Martens surged 19.0% after it forecast higher annual revenue growth, thanks to price hikes made in response to soaring inflation and stronger sales of its shoes and boots.

Deutsche Bank's asset manager DWS slumped 6.9% after its chief executive officer said he would step down next week, as the company faced allegations of misleading investors about "green" investments.

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.71% 10.458 Delayed Quote.-5.85%
EURO STOXX 50 0.23% 3797.68 Delayed Quote.-10.63%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.08% 1016.22 Delayed Quote.-6.88%
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Euro Stoxx 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings EURO STOXX 50
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV 53.27 Real-time Quote.2.11%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 157.48 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.81%
STELLANTIS N.V. 14.179 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.76%
BMW AG 81.915 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.59%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 67.215 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.53%
DEUTSCHE POST AG 38.168 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.88%
ADYEN N.V. 1430.8 Real-time Quote.-1.13%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 9643 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.20%
TOTALENERGIES SE 54.86 Real-time Quote.-1.31%
LINDE PLC 324.68 Delayed Quote.-1.50%
Heatmap :