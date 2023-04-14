Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. EURO STOXX 50
  6. News
  7. Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Delayed Switzerland  -  11:46:15 2023-04-14 am EDT
4390.75 PTS   +0.63%
After hours
-0.13%
4385.03 PTS
11:32aEuropean stocks: A global investor's new best friends
RE
07:47aInflation Prospects Lift European Bourses Midday
MT
05:08aBank shares lift Europe's STOXX 600 to over one-year high
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

European stocks: A global investor's new best friends

04/14/2023 | 11:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

LONDON (Reuters) - European equity markets are basking in a glow that even greater uncertainty unleashed by turmoil in the banking sector appears not to be able to dim.

Having started the year on a strong footing as the energy crisis abated and China's economy reopened from COVID-related lockdowns, European shares, like others, took a step back after the collapse of two U.S. lenders and a forced rescue of Credit Suisse.

Two weeks of relative calm are encouraging investors to pick up the "Buy Europe" baton once more, motivated by cheap valuations, signs that China's reopening is boosting European firms, a weak dollar and softening inflation.

A broad measure of European shares, the STOXX 600 index, is trading at 14-month highs, taking this year's gains to almost 10%. That compares with an 8% rally in the U.S. S&P 500 index.

Blue-chip stocks have put on an even more eye-popping performance, having scaled 22-year highs this week and are up some 10% this year, outpacing U.S. peers.

In the absence of bad news from the economy or earnings, those gains are expected to continue for now.

James Rutland, a European equities fund manager at Invesco, noted that consistent outflows from European shares last year, when the energy crisis dealt the region a fresh blow, had left valuations at very cheap levels.

Even after recent gains there were factors in Europe's favour, he said, as "global investors haven't really looked at Europe for a very long time, and there is some way for that overall negative sentiment to reverse."

A broad index of European stocks is trading at a multiple of 12.6, compared with a ratio of 18.1 for the S&P 500, according to Refinitiv data. This 5.5 point premium is above the five-year average of around 4 points, suggesting European shares look cheap compared to their U.S. counterparts.

Graham Secker, chief European equity strategist at Morgan Stanley, said European equities had been a "structural underperformer" between the end of the global financial crisis in 2008 to the outbreak of the COVID crisis in 2020, with a rebound starting late last year.

"This has broken European stocks out of their relative downward trend, so we don't think Europe is now a structural underperformer," he said. 

"That doesn't mean it's a structural outperformer either, but does mean that investors are adjusting and so there's a steady drip feed of global money back into Europe."

Dollar weakness, signs that inflation is abating and company earnings boosted by China's economy reopening were also viewed more generally as positive signs.

LVMH, the world's largest luxury company, on Wednesday reported a 17% rise in first-quarter sales, more than double analysts' expectations, as business in China rebounded sharply. Luxury handbag market Hermes on Friday also reported strong sales.

It was no surprise that France's luxury-heavy CAC 40 hit a record high this week.

"Stocks and sectors that we see as well placed for China's reopening, including luxury goods firms, should continue to provide attractive opportunities for investors in European equities this year," said Thomas McGarrity, head of equities at RBC Wealth Management.

STOP FOR EARNINGS

For the rally to continue, earnings are the next hurdle for shares in Europe to overcome, with the earnings season ramping up in earnest next week.

First-quarter earnings for Europe's biggest companies are expected be flat year-on-year, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S, with revenue forecast to increase just 1.7%.

"We assume Q1 earnings will be okay because growth has been fairly resilient, so I don't see earnings being a shocker," said Emmanuel Cau, head of European equity strategy at Barclays. "If earnings are okay, we might see the market continue for the time being."

Yet, with much of the real-world impact of previous central bank rate rises to be seen, corporate earnings could face further headwinds if the economy experiences a sharp slowdown.

Banking turmoil has tightened financing conditions and raised global recession risks. The International Monetary Fund this week trimmed its 2023 global growth outlook.

"I wouldn't be surprised if this is the first earnings season and then the subsequent Q2 earnings where you will see the impact of the tightening feeding into the real economy," said Sandrine Perret, multi-asset portfolio manager at Unigestion.

"That's why we remain cautious on risk as we know this is likely to happen in the coming months."

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, Samuel Indyk and Alun John; Editing by Mike Harrison)

By Dhara Ranasinghe, Samuel Indyk and Alun John


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 3.48% 157.88 Delayed Quote.-0.16%
CAC 40 0.40% 7519.61 Real-time Quote.15.56%
EURO STOXX 50 0.60% 4390.75 Delayed Quote.15.02%
INVESCO LTD. 1.11% 16.79 Delayed Quote.-7.56%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 0.83% 892.8 Real-time Quote.31.08%
MORGAN STANLEY 0.78% 86.16 Delayed Quote.0.79%
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) 0.58% 466.91 Delayed Quote.9.25%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 0.60% 1087.15 Delayed Quote.10.07%
All news about EURO STOXX 50
11:32aEuropean stocks: A global investor's new best friends
RE
07:47aInflation Prospects Lift European Bourses Midday
MT
05:08aBank shares lift Europe's STOXX 600 to over one-year high
RE
03:31aEuropean shares rise on hopes of end of US rate-hike cycle
RE
01:33aAsia shares gain as Singapore stops tightening, euro climbs
RE
04/13Asia shares up as Singapore joins the pause camp
RE
04/13EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.67% Higher at 4363.24 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/13Inflation Report Helps Push European Bourses Higher
MT
04/13Marketmind: Dollar skids, China revs
RE
04/13Figures boost LVMH - wake-up call for luxury goods sector
DP
More news
News of the index components EURO STOXX 50
12:01pBrightline to implement inventory and reservation system
AQ
12:01pEssilorluxottica : First-Quarter 2023 Revenue Conference Call Invitation
GL
11:23aResults of Stellantis' 2023 Annual General Meeting
AQ
10:27aPresentation of the Winner's Car for the BMW Open by American Express, the fully-electr..
AQ
10:09aSchneider Electric appoints Deepak Sharma as MD, CEO
AQ
10:08aSchneider Electric doubles down on sustainable, digital industrial transformation at Ha..
AQ
09:52aSchneider Electric becomes 'Official Sustainability Partner' of Rajasthan Royals
AQ
More news
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Duration : Period :
EURO STOXX 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Rankings
ING GROEP N.V. 11.994 Real-time Quote.3.54%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. 2.47 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.43%
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. 3.598 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.41%
BNP PARIBAS 59.32 Real-time Quote.3.09%
VONOVIA SE 19.085 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.86%
L'ORÉAL 420 Real-time Quote.-0.97%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 14902.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.01%
AXA 28.645 Real-time Quote.-1.45%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 180.675 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.51%
IBERDROLA, S.A. 11.425 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.06%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer