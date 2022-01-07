Log in
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTMzero - 01/07 10:29:36 am
4321.82 PTS   -0.07%
03:50aEUROPE : European stocks cautious ahead of key euro zone, U.S. data
RE
01/06EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.53% Lower at 4324.81 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/06BMO's Markets Wrap
MT
European stocks cautious ahead of key euro zone, U.S. data

01/07/2022 | 03:50am EST
FILE PHOTO: Frankfurt's stock exchange last trading session of the year

(Reuters) - European shares slipped on Friday, as cautious investors eyed a U.S. jobs report and euro area inflation data for clues on how fast major central banks will tighten their monetary policies.

The pan-European STOXX 600 edged 0.2% lower by 0819 GMT. Chemical and travel stocks were among sectors most under pressure, declining for a second straight session.

After hawkish signals from the Federal Reserve sent equity markets into a tailspin this week, all eyes are on euro zone inflation data, due at 1000 GMT, and U.S. jobs data, due at 1330 GMT.

Meanwhile, World Health Organization officials said on Thursday the more infectious Omicron variant appears less severe than the Delta strain, but should not be categorised as "mild."

Deutsche Bank climbed 2.7% to a more than six-month high. The German lender's finance chief told Handelsblatt in an interview that the firm is confident it will reach a key profitability target this year.

Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics jumped 3.7%, topping the STOXX 600, after its preliminary fourth-quarter revenue came in slightly above the outlook given at the end of October amid a global supply crunch.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 1.70% 12.342 Delayed Quote.10.27%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.16% 4320.13 Delayed Quote.2.18%
STMICROELECTRONICS N.V. 5.63% 45.275 Real-time Quote.-1.08%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -0.28% 1097.01 Delayed Quote.1.36%
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Top / Flop EURO STOXX 50
ASML HOLDING N.V. 674.2 Real-time Quote.2.38%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. 2.459 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.07%
TOTALENERGIES SE 46.395 Real-time Quote.1.00%
DAIMLER AG 75.315 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.54%
BNP PARIBAS 64.48 Real-time Quote.0.45%
ADIDAS AG 249.075 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.45%
VIVENDI SE 11.82 Real-time Quote.-1.50%
ADYEN N.V. 2150.5 Real-time Quote.-1.69%
NOKIA OYJ 5.49 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.19%
LINDE PLC 338.01 Delayed Quote.-2.42%
Heatmap :