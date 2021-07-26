Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. Euro Stoxx 50
  6. News
  7. Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

European stocks drift lower, Prosus hits 1-year low

07/26/2021 | 03:35am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European stocks eased from all-time highs on Monday after regulatory concerns knocked Asian markets lower, while automakers retreated following a strong showing last week.

By 07013 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.4%, with automakers leading losses.

Porsche slid 4.5% as it traded without entitlement for dividend, while French car parts maker Faurecia slipped 1.1% despite raising its 2021 net cash flow target.

Dutch technology investor Prosus NV, which has a 28.9% stake in Chinese internet giant Tencent, tumbled 6.9% to a one-year low after Beijing intensified its regulatory crackdown on Tencent.

Meanwhile, Europe's largest low-cost carrier Ryanair rose 2.1% as it nudged up its forecast for full-year traffic on strong summer bookings.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO STOXX 50 -0.63% 4080.1 Delayed Quote.15.66%
FAURECIA SE -1.31% 39.01 Real-time Quote.-5.58%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE -4.28% 88.32 Delayed Quote.64.01%
PROSUS N.V. -7.68% 73.67 Real-time Quote.-9.50%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 3.51% 16.345 Real-time Quote.-2.86%
