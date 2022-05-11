Log in
  Homepage
  Indexes
  Switzerland
  Switzerland
  Euro Stoxx 50
  News
  Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  05/11 04:13:18 am EDT
3589.64 PTS   +0.98%
03:35aEUROPE : European stocks extend rebound ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
05/10European Bourses Track Higher Midday In Bounce From Sell-Off
MT
05/09European Bourses Lower Midday on China Lockdowns, Inflation and Growth Outlooks
MT
European stocks extend rebound ahead of U.S. inflation data

05/11/2022 | 03:35am EDT
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday, extending a rebound from two-month lows hit earlier this week, as investors awaited U.S. consumer price data for cues on whether inflation was peaking.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index rose 0.4% by 0715 GMT, with real estate leading morning gains.

Data is expected to show U.S. consumer price index (CPI) cooled to 0.2% in April from 1.2% in March. Surging inflation has raised concerns that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates aggressively.

Among individual stocks, Swedish Match jumped 9.0% after Marlboro-maker Philip Morris International Inc said it was making a recommended cash offer for the company of about 161.2 billion Swedish crowns ($16 billion).

French train maker Alstom rose 4.4% after it reported annual operating profit above expectations.

Bayer fell 5.8% after the Biden administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court not to hear the German agriculture and pharmaceutical company's bid to dismiss claims by customers who contend that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSTOM -5.16% 21.78 Real-time Quote.-26.20%
BAYER AG -5.66% 58.34 Delayed Quote.31.68%
EURO STOXX 50 0.72% 3578.93 Delayed Quote.-17.95%
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC. -0.99% 98.88 Delayed Quote.4.08%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.38% 962.59 Delayed Quote.-13.29%
SWEDISH MATCH AB 8.95% 103.5 Delayed Quote.31.91%
Heatmap :