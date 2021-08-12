Log in
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Delayed Quote. Delayed Switzerland - 08/12 11:50:00 am
4226.33 PTS   +0.48%
After hours
0.06%
4228.68 PTS
European stocks extend record rally on lift from insurers, M&A activity

08/12/2021 | 12:05pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) -European shares rose on Thursday, hitting yet another record high, as strong earnings from insurers and M&A activity in the UK helped offset a fall in mining stocks.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index inched up 0.1%, extending gains to a ninth consecutive session.

British insurer Aviva rose 3.5% after saying it would return at least 4 billion pounds ($5.5 billion) to shareholders, while Zurich Insurance Group added 3.8% on reporting a 60% jump in first-half business operating profit.

Dutch insurer Aegon NV jumped 7.3% after posting much better than expected second-quarter earnings.

Deutsche Telekom rose 2.8% after raising its profit outlook for the second time this year.

The benchmark STOXX 600 clocked its longest winning streak since June, as earnings reports and optimism related to the pace of vaccination across Europe reinforced investor confidence in an economic recovery.

Data showed Britain's economy grew by a faster than expected 1% in June, after many hospitality firms restarted indoor service in mid-May and as more people visited doctors following the pandemic, lifting healthcare.

Factory output fell in June in the euro zone, as Germany, the bloc's industrial powerhouse, faltered amid supply bottlenecks, European Union estimates showed.

"The second successive monthly fall in euro-zone industrial production in June was largely due to ongoing supply-chain difficulties in Germany," said Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics.

"As these will ease only slowly, we don't expect industry to contribute much to economic growth in the coming months, even though demand is still red hot," Kenningham added.

Cineworld Group rose 3.9% after it said it was considering a listing of itself or a partial listing of its movie chain Regal on Wall Street.

Meanwhile, Adidas rose 1.6% after selling its Reebok brand to Authentic Brands Groups for up to 2.1 billion euros ($2.5 billion), as the German sporting goods company sought to draw a line under an ill-fated investment.

Stock Spirits Group soared 43.7% funds as funds affiliated with private-equity firm CVC agreed to take over the London-listed vodka maker in a deal valuing it at 767 million pounds ($1.1 billion).

Dragging down miners, UK-listed shares of global miner Rio Tinto slipped 5.5% on trading ex-dividend.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal in BengaluruEditing by Shounak Dasgupta and David Holmes)

By Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AEGON N.V. 7.32% 4.192 Real-time Quote.20.74%
AVIVA PLC 3.76% 422.1 Delayed Quote.25.09%
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC 3.92% 63.66 Delayed Quote.-4.43%
EURO STOXX 50 0.48% 4226.33 Delayed Quote.18.40%
RIO TINTO PLC -1.03% 5638 Delayed Quote.11.54%
S&P 500 0.05% 4450.34 Delayed Quote.18.41%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.19% 1064.2 Delayed Quote.20.76%
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD 3.82% 404.9 Delayed Quote.4.42%
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Euro Stoxx 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop EURO STOXX 50
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 18.428 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.94%
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. 28.305 Real-time Quote.2.04%
ADIDAS AG 312.4 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.73%
DEUTSCHE POST AG 58.36 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.65%
INDITEX 29.785 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.52%
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. 3.279 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.50%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 151.46 Real-time Quote.-0.53%
IBERDROLA, S.A. 10.138 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.61%
NOKIA OYJ 5.114 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.80%
BNP PARIBAS 54.32 Real-time Quote.-0.82%
Heatmap :