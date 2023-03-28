Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. EURO STOXX 50
  6. News
  7. Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  03:58:32 2023-03-28 am EDT
4185.48 PTS   +0.50%
03:23aEuropean stocks extend recovery as banking fears ebb
RE
01:53aStocks gain, dollar slides, as banking fear eases
RE
03/27EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.82% Higher at 4164.62 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

European stocks extend recovery as banking fears ebb

03/28/2023 | 03:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European stocks rose on Tuesday as investors grew hopeful that the banking crisis will be contained after a buyout deal for the failed Silicon Valley Bank.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index rose 0.7% by 0708 GMT, extending gains for a second session after last week's rout in banking shares caused by the collapse of Credit Suisse and two mid-sized U.S. lenders.

European banks rose 1.6%, adding to Monday's 1.4% gain. Swiss bank UBS climbed 2.4% after CEO Ralph Hamers said the bank sees its government-orchestrated takeover of Credit Suisse as a growth opportunity, in an internal memo seen by Reuters. Credit Suisse shares rose 3.1%.

Oil & gas stocks, miners and retailers were among the other top sectoral gainers in Europe.

Telecom Italia added 2.7% after Bloomberg News reported that Italy's state-backed lender is working on a higher bid for the company's landline network.

Zalando climbed 2.7% after HSBC upgraded Europe's biggest online fashion retailer to "buy" from "hold".

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.14% 77.97 Delayed Quote.-12.79%
EURO STOXX 50 0.73% 4194.06 Delayed Quote.9.78%
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) 0.58% 447.26 Delayed Quote.4.67%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 0.58% 1038.87 Delayed Quote.4.11%
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP -60.41% 106.04 Delayed Quote.0.00%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 1.80% 0.2942 Delayed Quote.33.29%
UBS GROUP AG 1.61% 17.735 Delayed Quote.1.39%
WTI 0.25% 73.165 Delayed Quote.-13.49%
ZALANDO SE 1.44% 35.12 Delayed Quote.4.62%
All news about EURO STOXX 50
03:23aEuropean stocks extend recovery as banking fears ebb
RE
01:53aStocks gain, dollar slides, as banking fear eases
RE
03/27EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.82% Higher at 4164.62 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/27Easing Bank Jitters Lift European Bourses Midday
MT
03/27Asia shares skittish, US and Europe futures edge higher
RE
03/24EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 1.61% Higher at 4130.62 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/24Deutsche Bank's Stock Fall Undercuts European Bourses Midday
MT
03/24Asian shares slide on banking concerns, bonds bet on last rate hikes
RE
03/23EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.27% Higher at 4207.14 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/23Analysis-Fed pause before European peers to lift Treasuries, European stocks
RE
More news
News of the index components EURO STOXX 50
03:38aAhold Delhaize N : Bol.com to help its sales partners become more sustainable with network..
PU
03:18aKerasylium™ : BASF Personal Care launches plant-based alternative to animal keratin ..
PU
03:18aNokia Oyj : enhances DOCOMO's nationwide network with upgraded IP core and transport netwo..
PU
03:18aAirbus : achieves in-flight autonomous guidance and control of a drone from a tanker aircr..
PU
03:16aAllianz applies to set up new fund management unit in China
RE
03:08aSiemens : is Germany's patent champion
PU
02:32aBAYER AG : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Duration : Period :
EURO STOXX 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Rankings
PROSUS N.V. 69.39 Real-time Quote.3.71%
TOTALENERGIES SE 53.24 Real-time Quote.2.13%
ADIDAS AG 143.46 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.74%
ENI S.P.A 12.516 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.69%
ING GROEP N.V. 10.712 Real-time Quote.1.61%
SAP SE 113.85 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.45%
VONOVIA SE 16.468 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.15%
ADYEN N.V. 1409 Real-time Quote.-1.33%
ASML HOLDING N.V. 596.5 Real-time Quote.-1.44%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 33.91 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.14%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer