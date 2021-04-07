Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Switzerland  >  Euro Stoxx 50       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTMzero - 04/07 09:14:58 am
3971.01 PTS   +0.01%
03:09aAsian shares ease from three-week highs, dollar retreats
RE
03:00aAsian shares ease from three-week highs, dollar retreats
RE
04/06Stocks scale fresh peak as U.S. and China lead recovery
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

European stocks hover near record high, UK outperforms

04/07/2021 | 03:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - European stocks hovered near record highs on Wednesday as investors awaited data on services sector activity for the region, while optimism over speedy vaccination drives and a weaker pound helped UK equities outperform.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.2% by 0704 GMT after closing at an all-time high of 435.26 points on Tuesday. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 were flat.

UK's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 gained 0.3% as a weaker pound lifted the dollar earners, while the domestically focussed midcap index inched towards a record high as Britain began the roll-out of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

Recent market debutant Deliveroo Holdings rose 2.5% to 288 pence in its first day of unrestricted trading where retail traders take part. It has shed almost 28% since last week when it priced its initial public offering at 390 pence.

Final readings of UK and euro zone March services sector activity are due later in the day, with fresh lockdowns in several countries likely to weigh on the recovery.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAC 40 0.22% 6143.44 Real-time Quote.9.94%
DAX 0.15% 15238.21 Delayed Quote.10.89%
EURO STOXX 50 0.01% 3970.84 Delayed Quote.11.07%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.00% 435.36 Delayed Quote.8.32%
All news about EURO STOXX 50
03:09aAsian shares ease from three-week highs, dollar retreats
RE
03:00aAsian shares ease from three-week highs, dollar retreats
RE
04/06Stocks scale fresh peak as U.S. and China lead recovery
RE
04/05Stocks gain on U.S. recovery prospects but dollar pauses for breath
RE
04/01EUROPE : European stocks inch towards record high as PMIs, chip rally support
RE
04/01European Bourses Tracking Higher on $2.25 Trillion Biden Spending Plan
MT
03/31EUROPE : European stocks flat, with Deliveroo tumbling in debut
RE
03/31European Bourses Waffling Midday; Deliveroo IPO Stalls
MT
03/30EUROPE : European stocks inch towards record high with banks in lead
RE
03/30European Bourses Tracking Higher Midday on Economic Outlook
MT
More news
News of the index components EURO STOXX 50
03:18aDEUTSCHE POST  : CEO Virtual Roadshow (World), 8 April 2021
PU
03:04aSanofi expands its social commitments, creates nonprofit unit to provide poor..
GL
02:58aNokia Settles Patent Dispute With Lenovo
DJ
02:11aPERNOD RICARD  : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02:09aSIEMENS AG  : Barclays reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
01:45aAIR LIQUIDE(L)  : Bernstein reiterates its Buy rating
MD
12:43aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC  : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
More news
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Duration : Period :
Euro Stoxx 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop EURO STOXX 50
DAIMLER AG 76.495 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.34%
ENGIE 12.3 Real-time Quote.1.20%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 16.765 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.18%
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG 266.2 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.16%
VINCI 90.31 Real-time Quote.1.11%
ADYEN N.V. 1966.8 Real-time Quote.-0.94%
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 136.7 Real-time Quote.-0.97%
ASML HOLDING N.V. 526.4 Real-time Quote.-1.29%
PROSUS N.V. 96.65 Real-time Quote.-1.88%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 178.3 Real-time Quote.-3.41%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ