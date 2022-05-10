Log in
  Homepage
  Indexes
  Switzerland
  Switzerland
  Euro Stoxx 50
  News
  Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  05/10 05:20:22 am EDT
3584.19 PTS   +1.63%
05:12aEUROPE : European stocks make tentative gains amid global growth worries
RE
05/09European Bourses Lower Midday on China Lockdowns, Inflation and Growth Outlooks
MT
05/06European Bourses Track Lower on China Pandemic, Russian Oil Outlooks
MT
European stocks make tentative gains amid global growth worries

05/10/2022 | 05:12am EDT
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) -European stocks rose from two-month lows on Tuesday, as bargain hunters returned to buy beaten-down shares following a bruising selloff on worries about a sharp slowdown in the global economic growth.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.2%, with most sectors barring defensive healthcare stocks gaining.

Global stocks have been hammered in May, with high-growth stocks bearing the brunt on worries that major central banks will aggressively raise interest rates to curb inflation. On Wall Street, the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped more than 4% on Monday.

The STOXX 600 has shed nearly 6% in May as China's COVID lockdowns, the Ukraine war and worries about quicker interest rate hikes overshadowed an upbeat quarterly earnings season.

"We're in this process where liquidity is being withdrawn and hope is confronted with reality, and that makes it a bit difficult," said Sebastien Galy, senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

"Tactically, people might buy on the dip but it doesn't mean that it's attractive."

The European Central Bank policymakers are also becoming more vocal about normalising monetary policy more quickly with inflation running at a record high in the euro zone.

Investors are awaiting data on German investor sentiment at 0900 GMT, expected to slip further in May.

Among individual stocks, Swedish Match AB jumped 23.7% after U.S. tobacco company Philip Morris International Inc said it is in talks to buy the smaller rival.

French carmaker Renault Group rose 1.1% as China's Geely Automobile Holdings agreed to acquire around 34% of Renault Korea Motors for 264 billion won ($206.79 million).

Agriculture and pharmaceuticals company Bayer inched up 0.1% after better-than-expected quarterly adjusted earnings on strong gains at its seeds and pesticides business.

Norwegian aerospace and defence company Kongsberg Gruppen slid 12% after reporting a fall in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization due to logistics challenges and component shortages.

($1 = 1,276.6800 won)

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO STOXX 50 1.40% 3576.61 Delayed Quote.-15.57%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED -3.79% 11.16 Delayed Quote.-45.54%
NASDAQ COMP. -4.29% 11623.25 Real-time Quote.-22.37%
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC. 0.94% 99.87 Delayed Quote.5.13%
RENAULT -0.24% 22.38 Real-time Quote.-26.49%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 1.06% 962.79 Delayed Quote.-10.74%
SWEDISH MATCH AB 23.64% 93.96 Delayed Quote.5.61%
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Duration : Period :
Euro Stoxx 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Rankings EURO STOXX 50
BBVA 4.809 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.02%
ING GROEP N.V. 8.892 Real-time Quote.4.98%
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. 2.7 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.85%
BASF 48.788 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.63%
BNP PARIBAS 51.6 Real-time Quote.3.51%
SANOFI 96.18 Real-time Quote.-0.29%
INDITEX 19.923 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.73%
LINDE PLC 300.27 Delayed Quote.-2.72%
Heatmap :