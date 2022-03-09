Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. Euro Stoxx 50
  6. News
  7. Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  03/22 04:32:02 am
3669.04 PTS   +4.67%
04:15aEUROPE : European stocks rebound after four-day selloff
RE
04:12aEUROPE : European stocks open higher, investors weigh up oil ban's impact
RE
03/08EUROPE : U.S. ban on Russian oil spooks jumpy European stocks
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

European stocks open higher, investors weigh up oil ban's impact

03/09/2022 | 04:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A general view shows the trading floor at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

LONDON (Reuters) - European stock indexes clawed back some ground in early trading on Wednesday after three days of falls, as crude prices rose after the United States banned Russian oil imports.

Western sanctions have cut Russia off from global trade and financial markets in response to its invasion of Ukraine, and oil prices only edged higher after the U.S. ban, which Goldman Sachs analysts said had already been priced in.

At 0815 GMT, Brent crude futures were at $128.89 a barrel, up 0.6% on the day. While this was below Monday's high of $139.13, it was roughly double December's lows.

Britain said it would phase out importing Russian oil and oil products by the end of 2022, while the European Union published plans to cut its reliance on Russian gas by two thirds this year. Europe is more dependent on Russian oil than the United States is.

Russia said that it was working on a broad response to sanctions that would be swift and felt in the West's most sensitive areas.

Marcelo Assalin, head of Emerging Market Debt at William Blair IM, said key questions for investors are: if there will be further military escalation; whether Moscow will restrict its gas exports if countries such as Germany join the oil buying ban; how the surge in energy prices will hit the global economy; and how major central banks will react.

Central banks will tighten monetary policy "less than they will have otherwise done," Assalin said.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, was up 0.5% on the day.

European indexes opened higher, with the STOXX 600 up 2.4% and London's FTSE 100 up 1.6%.

With markets volatile, analysts said the slight recovery in equities did not necessarily mean that investors had changed their view on the conflict, which is the largest war in Europe since World War Two.

Chinese shares had struggled following inflation data that showed a combination of soft domestic demand and high commodity prices, while coronavirus cases there continue to rise.

The Russian invasion and ensuing sanctions have played havoc with global supply chains, sending prices soaring across the commodities market.

UBS said in a client note that it had raised its commodities forecasts.

"The global commodity market was already facing a supply challenge before the ...conflict. Now, disruption to supplies arising from the war will exert even more pressure on supply."

Nickel trading remained suspended on the London Metals Exchange after prices doubled in a surge sources attributed to short-covering by a top producer.

Gold edged down from the previous session's 19-month highs.

The safe-haven dollar was down 0.4%, at 98.726 versus a basket of currencies.

The benchmark 10-year German government bond yield calmed after Tuesday's jump, up around one basis point on the day at 0.118%.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was steady at 1.8663%.

Elsewhere, bitcoin led a rally in cryptocurrencies after an apparently a prematurely published statement on calls for a "coordinated and comprehensive approach to digital asset policy" briefly appeared on the U.S. Treasury website, calming fears about a sudden tightening of U.S. rules around such assets.

Graphic: Global asset performance http://tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn

Graphic: World FX rates http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; additional reporting by Marc Jones; editing by John Stonestreet)

By Elizabeth Howcroft


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO STOXX 50
04:15aEUROPE : European stocks rebound after four-day selloff
RE
04:12aEUROPE : European stocks open higher, investors weigh up oil ban's impact
RE
03/08EUROPE : U.S. ban on Russian oil spooks jumpy European stocks
RE
03/08EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.20% Lower at 3505.29 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/08European Bourses Edge Higher Midday After Global Sell-off
MT
03/07EUROPE : European shares skid to near 1-year low on Russia oil ban prospects
RE
03/07EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.23% Lower at 3512.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/07European Bourses Track Lower Midday On Ukraine, Oil Outlooks
MT
03/04EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 10.44% Lower at 3556.01 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/03EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 2.06% Lower at 3741.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components EURO STOXX 50
04:13aUK's ScottishPower, Shell to invest in offshore wind infrastructure
RE
04:11aRENEWED SUCCESS IN MEETING CO2 TARGE : BMW Group continues to pursue its consistent path o..
PU
04:02aEni and Livestream to raise $230 million in green SPAC listing in London
RE
04:00aNew post-cryptogenic stroke remote telemetry study demonstrates increased atrial fibril..
AQ
03:54aEni-Sponsored SPAC New Energy One Plans $230 Million IPO, Listing on LSE
MT
03:51aADIDAS : Rezultate Financiare 2021 - transmis de SSIF TRADEVILLE
PU
03:51aKONE CORPORATION : Managers' Transactions
AQ
More news
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Duration : Period :
Euro Stoxx 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Top / Flop EURO STOXX 50
ADIDAS AG 200.625 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.48%
BNP PARIBAS 50.23 Real-time Quote.7.41%
ADYEN N.V. 1533 Real-time Quote.7.14%
ING GROEP N.V. 9.057 Real-time Quote.6.92%
DEUTSCHE POST AG 42.493 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.85%
ENI S.P.A. 13.434 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.73%
Heatmap :