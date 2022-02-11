Log in
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
European stocks open lower after hot U.S. inflation raises rate hike bets

FILE PHOTO - German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

LONDON (Reuters) - European stock indexes fell on Friday and the U.S. 10-year yield held close to 2% after red-hot U.S. inflation data that prompted investors to expect tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve.

U.S. consumer prices showed the biggest annual increase in 40 years, data released late on Thursday showed.

The news fuelled speculation that the Fed will increase rates by 50 basis points in March, rather than 25. This hurt global stock markets as expectations of monetary policy tightening generally reduces investors' appetite for risk-sensitive assets.

Wall Street stocks fell after the data and the weakness continued through the Asian session. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, was down 0.4% on the day at 0850 GMT.

Europe's STOXX 600 was down 1%, with tech stocks leading the sell-off. But it was still on track for its biggest weekly gain since late December.

"Real inflation is not under control," said Matteo Cominetta, senior economist at Barings Investment Institute. "It's a story of overheating, plain and simple."

"You have all these cost-push factors on one side and then you've got booming demand hitting this constrained supply - it's very hard to see how inflation could slow down anytime soon in the U.S."

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield hit 2% for the first time since August 2019 after the data and remained above this level during the Asian session.

At 0902 GMT, it slipped to 1.997%.

European government bond markets were more mixed, with the German 10-year yield down by 2 bps on the day, at 0.263%.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said in an interview that raising rates now would only hurt the economy.

These comments were more dovish than the tone at the ECB meeting last week, when Lagarde surprised markets by opening the door to the first ECB rate hike in more than a decade to curb record-high inflation.

Barings' Cominetta said that, while he expected the Fed to raise rates by 25 or 50 basis points at its next meeting, he does not expect the European Central Bank to raise rates until early 2023.

He added that he expects volatility in fixed income markets in Europe, as investors become more dependent on economic data.

The euro was down 0.3% against the dollar, at $1.1391, set for a 0.5% drop on the week overall.]

The U.S. dollar index was up around 0.1%.

The British pound was little changed against the dollar. UK GDP data showed that Britain's economy shrank by less than feared in December.

Oil prices slipped as the inflation data fanned fears of aggressive rate hikes, and gold also edged lower.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft)

By Elizabeth Howcroft


© Reuters 2022
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.45% 0.52595 Delayed Quote.-1.09%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.22% 0.62588 Delayed Quote.-1.60%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.41% 0.7129 Delayed Quote.-1.15%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.24% 1.19004 Delayed Quote.-0.41%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.06% 1.35549 Delayed Quote.0.03%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.01% 0.579566 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.22% 0.689641 Delayed Quote.-0.78%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.05% 0.78547 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.13% 12202.52 Delayed Quote.0.14%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.23% 0.84037 Delayed Quote.0.43%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.17% 1.139 Delayed Quote.0.44%
EURO STOXX 50 -1.28% 4139.36 Delayed Quote.-2.19%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) 0.00% 0.009792 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.33% 0.011651 Delayed Quote.-0.76%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.05% 0.01328 Delayed Quote.-0.42%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.37% 91.74 Delayed Quote.17.81%
MSCI WORLD -1.18% 3087.983 Real-time Quote.-4.78%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.18% 0.6652 Delayed Quote.-2.31%
S&P 500 -1.81% 4504.08 Delayed Quote.-3.76%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR -1.05% 1052.78 Delayed Quote.-2.92%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.04% 0.737708 Delayed Quote.-0.02%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.16% 0.877824 Delayed Quote.-0.45%
WTI 0.51% 90.39 Delayed Quote.19.18%
