       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  03:33 2022-06-15 am EDT
3500.58 PTS   +0.73%
03:20aEUROPE : European stocks rally as ECB holds surprise meeting
RE
06/14European Bourses Track Lower Midday Ahead of Federal Reserve Meeting
MT
06/14EUROPE : European stocks stabilise after inflation-fuelled selloff
RE
European stocks rally as ECB holds surprise meeting

06/15/2022 | 03:20am EDT
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European stocks rallied in early trade on Wednesday, after a spokesperson of the European Central Bank said its rate-setting Governing Council would hold an unscheduled meeting to discuss the recent sell-off in government bond markets.

An index of euro zone shares climbed 1.3% by 0706 GMT, while the pan-European STOXX 600 index added 0.8%.

Italian bank stocks, which have taken a hit recently on fears about Rome's surging debt costs, rallied.

Shares of Unicredit, Intesa Sanpaolo and BPER Banca rose between 4.5% and 6.5%, while the broader Italian banking index climbed 6.4%.

Euro zone banks have fallen sharply in the past week, hit by a selloff in southern European bond markets after the ECB said last week it saw no need to create a new tool to help weaker economies cope with rising borrowing costs as it ends bond buying and looks to hike rates.

The ECB's surprise meeting was scheduled for 0900 GMT but it was not yet clear whether a statement would be published, several sources with direct knowledge said.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.08% 0.65933 Delayed Quote.4.36%
BPER BANCA S.P.A. 5.59% 1.743 Delayed Quote.-9.22%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.30% 1.14731 Delayed Quote.-2.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.49% 0.736415 Delayed Quote.6.96%
EURO STOXX 50 1.04% 3512.74 Delayed Quote.-18.52%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.55% 0.01223 Delayed Quote.4.31%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. 5.22% 1.8632 Delayed Quote.-22.16%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.63% 939.83 Delayed Quote.-13.91%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 3.67% 10.072 Delayed Quote.-28.27%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.40% 0.954344 Delayed Quote.9.17%
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Euro Stoxx 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Heatmap :