Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. Euro Stoxx 50
  6. News
  7. Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  03/22 04:32:16 am
3668.74 PTS   +4.66%
04:15aEUROPE : European stocks rebound after four-day selloff
RE
04:12aEUROPE : European stocks open higher, investors weigh up oil ban's impact
RE
03/08EUROPE : U.S. ban on Russian oil spooks jumpy European stocks
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

European stocks rebound after four-day selloff

03/09/2022 | 04:15am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The DAX (German stock index) logo is seen at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares bounced on Wednesday, as investors picked up stocks hammered in a recent market selloff, driven by concerns about mounting Western sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 2.6% after a four-day run of losses. Hard-hit banks, travel & leisure and automakers led the gains in morning trade -- all up more than 4% each.

European suppliers of Apple such as ASML, ams and Infineon rose between 3.5% and 5% after Apple added 5G connectivity to its low-cost iPhone SE and iPad Air and introduced a faster chip for a new desktop.

Adidas jumped 7.6% after the German sportswear company said it expects a sales recovery in its China business but warned of up to 250 million euros ($273.10 million) hit from halting business in Russia.

German logistics company Deutsche Post jumped 4.9% after reporting a 65% increase in 2021 operating profit.

Italy's second-biggest bank UniCredit gained 7.4% and French bank BNP Paribas climbed 7.9%, helped by a broad-based rally, even as the banks unveiled their exposure to Russia.

Stock markets globally fell in a volatile session on Tuesday after the United Stated and Britain moved to ban Russian oil imports, raising fears of global stagflation. Europe's STOXX 600 index has shed nearly 13% so far this year.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADIDAS AG 7.60% 199.26 Delayed Quote.-26.96%
APPLE INC. -1.17% 157.44 Delayed Quote.-11.34%
ASML HOLDING N.V. 6.13% 548.4 Real-time Quote.-26.84%
BNP PARIBAS 8.07% 50.55 Real-time Quote.-23.05%
DEUTSCHE POST AG 6.71% 42.435 Delayed Quote.-29.66%
EURO STOXX 50 3.78% 3636.77 Delayed Quote.-18.29%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 5.06% 27.825 Delayed Quote.-35.02%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.46% 129.8 Delayed Quote.67.11%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 2.63% 961.51 Delayed Quote.-14.32%
UNICREDIT S.P.A. 6.94% 9.645 Delayed Quote.-33.42%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.32% 133 Delayed Quote.73.81%
WTI -0.33% 124.936 Delayed Quote.68.45%
All news about EURO STOXX 50
04:15aEUROPE : European stocks rebound after four-day selloff
RE
04:12aEUROPE : European stocks open higher, investors weigh up oil ban's impact
RE
03/08EUROPE : U.S. ban on Russian oil spooks jumpy European stocks
RE
03/08EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.20% Lower at 3505.29 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/08European Bourses Edge Higher Midday After Global Sell-off
MT
03/07EUROPE : European shares skid to near 1-year low on Russia oil ban prospects
RE
03/07EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.23% Lower at 3512.22 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/07European Bourses Track Lower Midday On Ukraine, Oil Outlooks
MT
03/04EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 10.44% Lower at 3556.01 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/03EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 2.06% Lower at 3741.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components EURO STOXX 50
04:13aUK's ScottishPower, Shell to invest in offshore wind infrastructure
RE
04:11aRENEWED SUCCESS IN MEETING CO2 TARGE : BMW Group continues to pursue its consistent path o..
PU
04:02aEni and Livestream to raise $230 million in green SPAC listing in London
RE
04:00aNew post-cryptogenic stroke remote telemetry study demonstrates increased atrial fibril..
AQ
03:54aEni-Sponsored SPAC New Energy One Plans $230 Million IPO, Listing on LSE
MT
03:51aADIDAS : Rezultate Financiare 2021 - transmis de SSIF TRADEVILLE
PU
03:51aKONE CORPORATION : Managers' Transactions
AQ
More news
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Duration : Period :
Euro Stoxx 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Top / Flop EURO STOXX 50
ADIDAS AG 200.175 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.24%
BNP PARIBAS 50.31 Real-time Quote.7.58%
ADYEN N.V. 1530.6 Real-time Quote.6.98%
ING GROEP N.V. 9.059 Real-time Quote.6.94%
DEUTSCHE POST AG 42.468 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.78%
ENI S.P.A. 13.505 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.21%
Heatmap :