       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTMzero - 05/13 09:54:35 am
3868.39 PTS   -2.00%
European stocks resume slide on rising inflation worries
RE
05/12Tencent's Biggest Shareholder Looks to Fix Valuation Snag
DJ
05/12European Bourses Unevenly Higher Midday, Tech Issues Still Soft
MT
European stocks resume slide on rising inflation worries

05/13/2021 | 03:27am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European stocks slid on Thursday, tracking a selloff on Wall Street, as a rapid rise in U.S. inflation spooked investors, while a drop in commodity prices weighed on heavyweight miners.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.0%, heading further away from all-time highs.

Basic resources and oil and gas sectors, among the recent top gainers on the back of a surge in commodity prices, fell over 2% as a strong dollar put a dent in metal and oil prices. [MET/L]

British luxury brand Burberry tumbled 8.8% on reporting a 10% drop in annual sales, weighed down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

UK's biggest broadband and mobile provider, BT Group, fell 5.4% as it reported a 7% fall in revenue and a 6% fall in adjusted earnings for the full year.

Markets in Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland were closed for public holiday.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
