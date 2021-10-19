Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. Euro Stoxx 50
  6. News
  7. Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

European stocks rise as defensive buying helps offset losses on downbeat earnings

10/19/2021 | 12:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) -Some positive earnings and defensive buying kept Europe's main stock index in the black on Tuesday, helping offset losses in Sweden's Ericsson and French consumer goods giant Danone after downbeat results.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.3%, staying close to one-month highs. Utilities and industrials led gains, while German reinsurer Munich Re rose 2.6% after doubling its profit in the third quarter.

Some upbeat earnings from Wall Street, including Johnson & Johnson and Travelers, also boosted sentiment. [.N]

Capping gains were food and beverage names after Danone warned of growing inflationary pressures next year, pulling France's CAC40 index 0.1% lower. Danone, peers Nestle and Unilever slipped between 1.3% and 3%.

Telecom stocks followed, down 0.8% as Sweden's Ericsson and Tele2 fell 3.7% and 4.3%, respectively, after earnings. Ericsson announced plans to reduce its operations in China after suffering a big sales drop in one of its biggest markets.

As Europe's third-quarter reporting season kicks into high gear, investors are scrutinising company results for any signs that supply-chain strains, labour shortages and surging energy prices are starting to undermine profits.

Third-quarter profits at European companies are expected to grow 47.6% from the same period in 2020, according to Refinitiv I/B/E/S data, with earnings revisions by analysts cooling recently but still remaining positive.

"It's hard to see how further optimism about earnings would boost the market too much at this point just because of how much good news is already discounted in share prices," said Thomas Mathews, markets economist at Capital Economics.

The STOXX 600 has gained almost 3% so far in October after a 3.4% drop in the previous month, as investors turned to riskier assets in expectation of a steady earnings season.

"With rates starting to rise and inflation picking up, the days of big, sustained rallies in the market are over, but we can expect to see European equities grinding higher for a while," said Mathews.

Investors have been aggressively pricing in interest rate hikes, particularly in the UK, to offset a surge in energy prices and other bottlenecks driving general prices higher.

Gains in UK's FTSE 100 were capped by British Airways owner IAG after the UK aviation regulator said Britain's biggest airport Heathrow will not be permitted to raise passenger charges by as much as it had wanted.[MET/L]

Drugmaker Roche fell 1.7%, after its partner Atea Pharma said their experimental COVID-19 antiviral pill failed to help patients with mild and moderate COVID-19 in a study.

(Reporting by Anisha Sircar and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Bernadette Baum)

By Anisha Sircar, Sruthi Shankar and Susan Mathew


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP -2.04% 38.39 End-of-day quote.-9.52%
DANONE -3.00% 55.61 Real-time Quote.6.64%
ERICSSON -3.73% 102.24 Delayed Quote.8.77%
EURO STOXX 50 0.37% 4166.83 Delayed Quote.16.85%
TELE2 AB -4.29% 123.7 Delayed Quote.19.01%
TESCO PLC 1.76% 274.25 Delayed Quote.16.47%
All news about EURO STOXX 50
12:05pEUROPE : European stocks rise as defensive buying helps offset losses on downbeat earnings
RE
07:44aMÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSC : Despite high losses, Munich Re achieves a result of..
DJ
07:34aSTOXX EUROPE 600 : European Bourses Tracking Higher on Bank, Energy, Tech Issues
MT
10/18EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.75% Lower at 4151.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/18Eurostoxx 50 : European stocks fall as luxury stocks feel pain from China's woes
RE
10/18STOXX EUROPE 600 : European Bourses Track Lower Midday on Oil Prices, China Economy Report
MT
10/15EUROPE : European stocks mark best week in seven months
RE
10/15EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 2.69% Higher at 4182.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/15STOXX EUROPE 600 : European Bourses Extending Higher Midday as Banks and Energy Rise
MT
10/15Asian shares track Wall St gains but China worries weigh
RE
More news
News of the index components EURO STOXX 50
12:11pKERING : Solid revenue growth in the third quarter of 2021
PU
12:11pNEW CONFINDUSTRIA AND INTESA SANPAOL : 150 billion euro for business growth
PU
12:04pKERING : Sales growth at Gucci slows down sharply in Q3, missing forecasts
RE
11:53aENI S P A : UK-Led Consortium Lands Approval For Cluster Sequencing Process
MT
11:49aDANONE : RBC reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
11:46aKERING : Solid Revenue Growth in the Third Quarter of 2021
AQ
11:46aVINCI : Quarterly Information at 30 September 2021
AQ
More news
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Duration : Period :
Euro Stoxx 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop EURO STOXX 50
PROSUS N.V. 76.2 Real-time Quote.3.34%
PHILIPS NV 38.455 Real-time Quote.3.26%
IBERDROLA, S.A. 9.677 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.01%
ENEL S.P.A. 7.086 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.61%
MUNICH RE 249.1 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.45%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 190.3 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.06%
NOKIA OYJ 5.105 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.16%
INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. 2.452 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.59%
SAFRAN 111 Real-time Quote.-2.17%
DANONE 55.61 Real-time Quote.-3.00%
Heatmap :