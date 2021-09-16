Log in
  Homepage
  Indexes
  Switzerland
  Switzerland
  Euro Stoxx 50
  News
  Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Delayed Quote. Delayed Switzerland - 09/16 11:50:00 am
4169.87 PTS   +0.58%
After hours
0.33%
4183.6 PTS
12:32pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.58% Higher at 4169.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:29pEUROPE : European stocks rise as travel shares jump on Ryanair forecast
RE
07:42aEuropean Bourses Rally Midday on ECB Outlooks, Energy Shares
MT
Summary 
Summary

European stocks rise as travel shares jump on Ryanair forecast

09/16/2021 | 12:29pm EDT
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European stocks rose on Thursday as travel stocks snapped a four day losing streak after Ryanair lifted its long-term traffic forecast, offsetting concerns about China's slowing economy that dragged down miners.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.4%, bouncing off a six-week closing low hit in the previous session.

Travel & leisure stocks rose 3.4%.

Europe's largest low cost carrier Ryanair jumped 7.9% after it raised its long-term traffic forecast. Rivals easyJet, British Airways-owner IAG and Wizz Air gained between 3.9% and 7%.

"It's been a slightly better day for markets in Europe, shrugging off a weak Asia handoff, with some decent gains for travel and leisure, which has enjoyed a respite after Ryanair's announcement," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

While Asian stocks came under pressure from concerns about China's economy and the fallout from debt-ridden developer China Evergrande Group's financial troubles, European stocks were on a firm footing as strong U.S. data reinforced optimism about a recovery in the world's largest economy. [.SS] [.N]

Miners including Rio Tinto, Anglo American and BHP Group were among the top drags as metal prices fell after China reiterated plans to release more metals from its reserves. [MET/L]

German automotive supplier Continental AG fell 6.2% to the bottom of STOXX 600 after the spin-off of its unit Vitesco.

The utilities index was flat after a near 3% fall on Wednesday. Spain passed emergency measures earlier this week to reduce energy bills, raising concerns over the hit to utilities' profits.

Spain's Endesa and Iberdrola extended losses for a third day to fall to their lowest since 2020.

Italy is also looking to introduce short-term measures to offset the expected rise in retail power prices, a minister said in a radio interview.

"Stocks in the sector are suffering from the risks of regulatory intervention, as in Spain, and it will be necessary to see how other governments in Europe will intervene," Equita analysts said.

"Current prices do not reflect high energy and gas prices."

Paris Match magazine owner Lagardere surged 19.5% after media group Vivendi said it would buy another stake in the company, paving the way for a full takeover.

British fashion brand Superdry jumped 14.9% after it forecast a recovery in full-year 2022 revenue.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Mark Potter)

By Shreyashi Sanyal


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP PLC -3.35% 1968.2 Delayed Quote.5.79%
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -6.41% 2.63 End-of-day quote.-82.35%
CONTINENTAL AG -16.09% 94.89 Delayed Quote.-6.74%
EASYJET PLC 7.17% 606.6 Delayed Quote.-19.00%
ENDESA, S.A. -0.72% 18.04 Delayed Quote.-18.70%
EURO STOXX 50 0.58% 4169.87 Delayed Quote.16.70%
IBERDROLA, S.A. -1.33% 9.37 Delayed Quote.-18.84%
LAGARDÈRE S.A. 19.45% 23.28 Real-time Quote.-4.83%
RIO TINTO PLC -4.00% 5010 Delayed Quote.-4.59%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC 7.92% 16.62 Real-time Quote.-5.26%
SUPERDRY PLC 14.91% 327.5 Delayed Quote.15.57%
VIVENDI SE 0.57% 31.89 Real-time Quote.20.20%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC 4.99% 4928 Delayed Quote.2.85%
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Duration : Period :
Euro Stoxx 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop EURO STOXX 50
INDITEX 31.285 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.41%
AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A. 51.73 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.11%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 176.05 Real-time Quote.3.80%
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 157.24 Real-time Quote.2.50%
SIEMENS AG 150.03 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.26%
LINDE PLC 311.795 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.87%
BMW AG 82.345 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.90%
KERING 622.5 Real-time Quote.-1.41%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 193.48 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.55%
L'ORÉAL 383.3 Real-time Quote.-2.47%
Heatmap :