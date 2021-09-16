Log in
European stocks rise on travel rebound, gains in Wall Street

09/16/2021 | 03:28am EDT
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European stocks rose on Thursday as a rebound in travel stocks and overnight strength in Wall Street helped offset concerns about China's slowing economy that dragged down miners.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.6% by 0717 GMT, bouncing off a six-week closing low hit in the previous session. Travel & leisure added 1.6%, while automakers rose 1.2%.

Miners including Rio Tinto, Anglo American and BHP Group were among the top drags as metal prices fell after China reiterated plans to release more metals from its reserves. [MET/L]

German automotive supplier Continental AG slumped 11.7% to the bottom of STOXX 600 after the spin-off of its unit Vitesco.

Utilities inched up 0.2%, still under pressure amid concerns over measures to reduce energy bills in Spain and elsewhere. The index fell almost 3% on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -1.73% 2904.5 Delayed Quote.21.82%
BHP GROUP -3.52% 40.26 End-of-day quote.-5.11%
CONTINENTAL AG -12.73% 98.63 Delayed Quote.-6.74%
EURO STOXX 50 0.77% 4176.15 Delayed Quote.17.99%
RIO TINTO PLC -1.40% 5144 Delayed Quote.-4.59%
