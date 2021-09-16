European stocks rise on travel rebound, gains in Wall Street

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.6% by 0717 GMT, bouncing off a six-week closing low hit in the previous session. Travel & leisure added 1.6%, while automakers rose 1.2%.

Miners including Rio Tinto, Anglo American and BHP Group were among the top drags as metal prices fell after China reiterated plans to release more metals from its reserves. [MET/L]

German automotive supplier Continental AG slumped 11.7% to the bottom of STOXX 600 after the spin-off of its unit Vitesco.

Utilities inched up 0.2%, still under pressure amid concerns over measures to reduce energy bills in Spain and elsewhere. The index fell almost 3% on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)