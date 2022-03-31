Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. Euro Stoxx 50
  6. News
  7. Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

European stocks set for biggest quarterly drop since 2020

03/31/2022 | 08:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Models of oil barrels and a pump jack are displayed in front of a rising stock graph and

LONDON (Reuters) - European stocks edged lower on Thursday and were set for their biggest quarterly drop since the start of 2020, while oil prices fell and eastern Ukraine braced for fresh attacks.

The MSCI World Equity index was down 0.3% on the day, while Europe's STOXX 600 eased 0.2% to sit just below a one-month high hit on Tuesday.

European indexes strengthened earlier in the week as investor sentiment became more positive about Ukraine peace talks. But optimism petered out after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that no quick resolution is expected and the country prepared for new Russian attacks.

The STOXX 600 was on track for a 5.8% drop in the first quarter of 2022, its biggest quarterly fall since it plunged 23% in the first three months of 2020.

U.S. stock futures pointed to a slightly more upbeat Wall Street session, but the S&P 500 was still set for its first quarterly drop in two years.

Government bonds also sold off this quarter with investors bracing for major central bank rate hikes to combat surging inflation.

A closely-watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve briefly inverted on Tuesday, which can be interpreted as a indicator that there will be a recession in one to two years' time.

"There's going to be some money coming out of equities, into fixed income, especially because equities have had quite a spectacular rebound in the last few weeks," said Guillaume Paillat, multi-asset portfolio manager at Aviva Investors.

"The yield curve is telling us that the economy's going to slow and effectively maybe bonds, given that they've sold off so much, are a bit more attractive here compared to equities," he said, adding that he does not expect a recession and still expects markets to benefit from re-opening following COVID-19 lockdowns.

In Europe, inflation data showed record-high price rises in France in March and a 7% year-on-year rise in Italy, following sky-high readings from Germany and Spain a day earlier.

The sell-off in U.S. Treasuries has paused in recent days, with the 10-year yield edging lower on Thursday to 2.3197%, compared to a three-year high of 2.557% touched on Monday.

European government bond yields were also down on the day, but still the German 10-year yield was set for its biggest monthly rise since 2009.

Oil prices plunged during the Asian session and extended losses in European trading hours following news on Wednesday that the United States was considering releasing up to 180 million barrels from its strategic petroleum reserve as part of a move to lower fuel prices.

Brent crude futures were down 6% at $101.4, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were down 5.8% at $106.87 at 1024 GMT.

Oil prices have surged since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February and the United States and allies responded with hefty sanctions on Russia, the second-largest exporter of crude.

The euro was down 0.6% at $1.1094, having been boosted earlier in the week by hopes for peace in Ukraine.

The dollar was little changed against the yen, with the pair at 121.805, having stabilised after the yen fell to its lowest since 2015 on Monday on expectations that the Bank of Japan would be markedly more dovish than the Fed.

Commodity-linked currencies such as the Norwegian crown were down.

Gold edged lower, but was still set for its biggest quarterly rise since the third quarter of 2020.

Bitcoin was little changed at around $47,249.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Catherine Evans, Kirsten Donovan)

By Elizabeth Howcroft and Samuel Indyk


© Reuters 2022
All news about EURO STOXX 50
07:43aEuropean Bourses Track Lower on Ukraine Outlook, Inflation Concerns
MT
05:53aEUROPE : European shares slip as U.S. reserve release plan pressures oil stocks
RE
03:00aEuropean fundraising suffers worst quarter since dotcom crash due to Ukraine war
RE
03/30EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.08% Lower at 3959.14 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/30European Bourses Track Lower on Ukraine, Natural Gas Outlook
MT
03/29EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 2.96% Higher at 4002.18 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/29EUROPE : European shares join global rally as Russia-Ukraine peace talks hint at progress
RE
03/29European Bourses Track Higher Midday on Ukraine-Russia Negotiations
MT
03/29EUROPE : Peace talks lift European stocks
RE
03/28EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.50% Higher at 3887.10 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components EURO STOXX 50
08:15aANDREAS ROOS : “The BMW brand made a massive impression on me already at a young age..
PU
08:15aTOTALENERGIES : and Sempra Expand North American Strategic Alliance for the Development of..
PU
08:05aTARGA FLORIO 1922 : Successful racing premiere of the supercharged engine 100 years ago
PU
08:05aENI S P A : The President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi meets Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi
PU
08:01aPhilips enables seamless echocardiography workflows with the launch of Ultrasound Works..
GL
07:47aRyanair CEO says could live without Boeing 737 MAX 10 deal
RE
07:35aPERNOD RICARD : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
More news
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Duration : Period :
Euro Stoxx 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings EURO STOXX 50
PERNOD RICARD 201 Real-time Quote.2.03%
ENEL S.P.A. 6.167 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.15%
AXA 26.775 Real-time Quote.0.92%
BAYER AG 62.365 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.80%
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. 29.33 Real-time Quote.0.62%
ADYEN N.V. 1864.2 Real-time Quote.-1.49%
BBVA 5.307 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.54%
PROSUS N.V. 49.17 Real-time Quote.-1.66%
SIEMENS AG 127.59 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.87%
INDITEX 20.395 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.04%
Heatmap :