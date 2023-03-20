Advanced search
EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  05:04:03 2023-03-20 am EDT
4068.76 PTS   +0.09%
04:18aEuropean stocks slide as Credit Suisse buyout fails to soothe investors
RE
03/17EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 3.89% Lower at 4064.99 -- Data Talk
DJ
03/17Easing Bank Jitters Help Steady European Bourses at Midday
MT
European stocks slide as Credit Suisse buyout fails to soothe investors

03/20/2023 | 04:18am EDT
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European stocks fell on Monday and shares of Credit Suisse dived more than 60% after UBS agreed to buy the troubled bank in a $3 billion deal, valuing the Swiss lender at just a fraction of its market value and sparking fears of a broader banking crisis.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.8% by 0807 GMT, after having recorded its biggest weekly decline of the year on Friday.

Shares of Credit Suisse slumped 62.3% after rival UBS Group AG said it will pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) for the 167-year-old bank and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses, in a package orchestrated by Swiss regulators on Sunday.

Shares of UBS dropped 8.8%.

Investors were also spooked by news that Credit Suisse additional tier-1 bonds - or AT1 bonds - with a notional value of $17 billion will be valued at zero, angering some of the holders of the debt who thought they would be better protected than shareholders.

The wider European banking index slid 3.2% to hit its lowest level in three months.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO STOXX 50 -0.66% 4040.76 Delayed Quote.7.15%
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) -0.94% 432.41 Delayed Quote.2.69%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) -0.94% 1003.39 Delayed Quote.3.12%
UBS GROUP AG -12.30% 15.06 Delayed Quote.-0.55%
