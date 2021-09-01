Log in
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
European stocks start September with gains, shake off growth worries

09/01/2021 | 03:18am EDT
(Reuters) - European stocks rose on Wednesday as fresh signs of weakness in Asian economies were countered by hopes for more stimulus, while investors shook off concerns about rising inflation.

After a seventh straight month of gains, the pan-European STOXX 600 started September with a 0.7% rise, inching towards its mid-August record levels.

Asian shares recovered from earlier losses after data showed factory activity across the region lost momentum in August as a resurgence in coronavirus cases disrupted supply chains.

Investors are awaiting manufacturing activity and unemployment data for the euro zone later in the day.

Travel & leisure, insurance and technology stocks were the top sectoral gainers, all rising more than 1%.

French spirits maker Pernod Ricard rose 2.6% after it posted a stronger-than-expected rise in full-year operating profit, driven by a strong rebound in demand in China and the United States.

Supermarket group Carrefour slid 5.2% as luxury goods billionaire Bernard Arnault sold the 5.7% stake he owned in the company.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.33% 0.62172 Delayed Quote.-1.90%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.07% 1.16548 Delayed Quote.4.22%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.22% 0.672785 Delayed Quote.4.46%
CHRISTIAN DIOR SE 2.43% 653.5 Real-time Quote.40.34%
EURO STOXX 50 1.08% 4237.23 Delayed Quote.17.97%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.01% 0.011605 Delayed Quote.3.20%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 1.83% 638.1 Real-time Quote.22.69%
PERNOD RICARD 3.43% 183.95 Real-time Quote.13.49%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.04% 0.847364 Delayed Quote.3.54%
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop EURO STOXX 50
PERNOD RICARD 183.3 Real-time Quote.3.01%
PHILIPS NV 40.07 Real-time Quote.2.64%
PROSUS N.V. 76.69 Real-time Quote.2.39%
INDITEX 29.505 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.06%
AMADEUS IT GROUP, S.A. 52.76 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.01%
KONE OYJ 70.2 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.06%
CRH PLC 44.96 Real-time Quote.-0.18%
LINDE PLC 314.59 Delayed Quote.-0.30%
SIEMENS AG 140.29 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.39%
ADYEN N.V. 2711 Real-time Quote.-0.86%
