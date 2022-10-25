Advanced search
  Homepage
  Indexes
  Switzerland
  Switzerland
  EURO STOXX 50
  News
  Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
Real-time Estimate TTMZero  -  05:28 2022-10-25 am EDT
3529.30 PTS   +0.04%
05:14aEuropean stocks up as investors see signs Fed could slow rate rises
RE
03:28aUpbeat earnings lift European stocks
RE
10/24Dollar absorbs suspected yen intervention, China data mixed
RE
European stocks up as investors see signs Fed could slow rate rises

10/25/2022 | 05:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Silhouettes of passerby are seen as they stand in front of an electric monitor displaying Japan's Nikkei share average and world stock indexes in Tokyo

LONDON (Reuters) - European stocks rose in early trading on Tuesday, as investors took confidence from signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve could slow down its rate increases, although concern about China's economy still weighed on Asian markets.

Asian equities struggled to make gains due to uncertainty over whether Xi Jinping's new leadership team would prioritise economic growth. China's onshore yuan finished the domestic session with its weakest close since late 2007.

European stock indexes opened higher, with the STOXX 600 up 0.4% at 0809 GMT.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was up 0.1% on the day and MSCI's main European Index hit a five-week high, up 0.8% on the day.

"The proximate cause appears to be some hope that the pace of central bank tightening may start to slow later this year and that's giving some investors cause to be relieved," said Hani Redha, a portfolio manager at Pinebridge Investments.

U.S. business activity contracted for a fourth straight month, data on Monday showed, suggesting that the Fed's rate increases have softened the economy, which in turn raised hopes that the central bank could begin slowing the pace of the hikes.

The expected peak for Fed rates has edged down to around 4.93%, from above 5% early last week.

Economists polled by Reuters said that the central bank should not pause until inflation falls to around half its current level.

Some better-than-expected earnings results also supported European stock market sentiment, with Swiss bank UBS among those beating market expectations. But Europe's largest bank, HSBC, reported a 42% slump in third quarter profit, prompting a 4% fall in its shares.

Tech giants Alphabet and Microsoft report earnings later in the session.

Pinebridge's Redha said that earnings estimates have been edging lower in recent months but that the pace of this has been "fairly modest".

"The potential relief that investors feel in terms of coming towards the end of the hiking cycle, that seems to dominate over the grinding lower of earnings estimates."

The U.S. dollar index was a touch higher on the day, up 0.1% at 112.01.

The euro slipped, down 0.1% at $0.98675. The European Central Bank meets on Thursday and is set to raise rates by 75 basis points.

The British pound was up 0.2% at $1.1309. It recovered from session lows and gilt yields fell sharply on Monday in a sign of investor relief when it was announced that former finance minister Rishi Sunak would be the next prime minister.

Euro zone government bond yields were down, with the benchmark German 10-year yield down 7 bps at 2.272%.

German business morale fell slightly in October but the data still beat analyst estimates.

The data "suggests that at least business sentiment is forming a trough", said ING global head of macro Carsten Brzeski in a client note. "This, however, does not mean that any improvement in the economy is near."

Oil prices were up, although gains were limited by fears about slowing growth in the United States and China.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft)

By Elizabeth Howcroft


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) -0.36% 0.55759 Delayed Quote.4.68%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.03% 0.6402 Delayed Quote.1.13%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.26% 0.6316 Delayed Quote.-12.28%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.39% 1.14795 Delayed Quote.-3.40%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.18% 1.13245 Delayed Quote.-16.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) -0.42% 0.643232 Delayed Quote.10.46%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.00% 0.738514 Delayed Quote.6.73%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.22% 0.728 Delayed Quote.-7.41%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX -0.08% 13429.12 Real-time Quote.10.24%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.39% 0.87102 Delayed Quote.3.50%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.20% 0.98641 Delayed Quote.-13.08%
EURO STOXX 50 0.03% 3530.58 Delayed Quote.-19.12%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.15% 0.010673 Delayed Quote.8.14%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.30% 0.012257 Delayed Quote.4.19%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.03% 0.012081 Delayed Quote.-9.77%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.29% 90.22 Delayed Quote.19.99%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 2.12% 247.25 Delayed Quote.-28.01%
MSCI WORLD 1.24% 2493.06 Real-time Quote.-23.80%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.32% 0.5688 Delayed Quote.-15.73%
STOXX EUROPE 600(EUR)(TR) 0.19% 928.28 Delayed Quote.-16.85%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.61% 7.35953 Delayed Quote.15.08%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) -0.21% 0.883002 Delayed Quote.19.27%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) 0.63% 7.3089 Delayed Quote.13.98%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.20% 1.013788 Delayed Quote.15.32%
WTI -1.46% 83.553 Delayed Quote.13.27%
EURO STOXX 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Rankings
AIR LIQUIDE 129.1 Real-time Quote.3.93%
SAP SE 94.65 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.62%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 10987.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.97%
PROSUS N.V. 41.17 Real-time Quote.1.38%
INDITEX 23.215 Real-time Estimate Quote.1.38%
L'ORÉAL 313.45 Real-time Quote.-0.84%
BASF SE 46.163 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.93%
KONE OYJ 38.135 Real-time Estimate Quote.-1.59%
ADIDAS AG 100.49 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.21%
LINDE PLC 278.12 Delayed Quote.-3.54%