Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Switzerland  >  Euro Stoxx 50       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Eurostoxx 50 : European shares drop on inflation risk concerns; Lagarde speech eyed

02/22/2021 | 03:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday as concerns over the risk of higher inflation due to a jump in commodity prices tempered optimism around a vaccine-led economic recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.7% by 0810 GMT, led by declines in technology companies and food and beverage stocks.

Germany's benchmark stock index dropped the most among its European peers, down 1.1%.

Europe will decide whether to extend the suspension of its rules limiting budget deficits and debt, known as the Stability and Growth Pact (SGP), in coming weeks, the Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni said.

Britain's FTSE 100 dropped 0.4%, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson plots a path out of COVID-19 lockdowns in an effort to gradually reopen the battered economy.

All eyes will be on European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde's speech on stability, economic co-ordination and governance in the EU later in the day.

In company news, French car parts maker Faurecia lost 1.5% even after it targeted its sales close to 25 billion euros ($30.29 billion) and an operating margin above 8% of sales by 2025.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO STOXX 50 -1.24% 3668.94 Delayed Quote.4.53%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -1.10% 410.22 Delayed Quote.3.97%
All news about EURO STOXX 50
03:26aEurostoxx 50 : European shares drop on inflation risk concerns; Lagarde speec..
RE
02/21Shares turn cautious as bond yields, commodities surge
RE
02/19PRESS RELEASE : Allianz SE: Allianz delivers a -2-
DJ
02/19EUROPE : European shares end higher on strong earnings, positive data
RE
02/19Asian shares slip from record highs on rising bond yields, weak U.S. data
RE
02/18Eurostoxx 50 : European shares end lower on weak earnings, rising inflation c..
RE
02/17EUROPE : European shares end lower as high yields, inflation concerns weigh
RE
02/17Rising U.S. yields takes edge off stocks rally
RE
02/15Asian shares hit new peaks, oil up on Middle East tensions
RE
02/11EUROPE : European shares rise with tech stocks in the lead
RE
More news
News of the index components EURO STOXX 50
03:52aKERING : Credit Suisse remains its Buy rating
MD
03:14aKERING : Repurchase of own shares for allocation to free share grant programs fo..
PU
03:12aAMADEUS IT S A : Taiwan's ezTravel joins Amadeus' NDC to spearhead innovation wi..
PU
03:08aWINTER TESTING OF MERCEDES-BENZ TRUC : eActros and eEconic face Jack Frost
PU
03:00aSIEMENS : Sustainable network optimization
PU
02:50aKERING : Repurchase of own shares for allocation to free share grant programs fo..
GL
02:47aENI : Berenberg sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Duration : Period :
Euro Stoxx 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop EURO STOXX 50
LINDE PLC 250.88 Delayed Quote.0.38%
ENI S.P.A. 9.217 Real-time Estimate Quote.0.21%
ADIDAS AG 289.05 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.22%
ADYEN N.V. 2161 Real-time Quote.-2.26%
ASML HOLDING N.V. 479.65 Real-time Quote.-2.90%
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. 2.889 Real-time Estimate Quote.-2.91%
PROSUS N.V. 104.2 Real-time Quote.-3.70%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ