Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Switzerland
  4. Switzerland
  5. Euro Stoxx 50
  6. News
  7. Summary
       EU0009658145

EURO STOXX 50
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Eurostoxx 50 : European shares rally on cooling energy prices, construction sector gains

10/07/2021 | 12:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European stocks marked their best showing since July on Thursday, as easing oil and gas prices offered relief to investors worried about runaway inflation, while positive earnings updates added to the upbeat sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.6% to reverse weekly losses, with buying seen across all sectors. The energy sector gained the least, up 0.2%.

Stock market volatility has spiked in recent weeks on concerns about soaring energy prices spurring inflation and interest rates, debt problems at property developer China Evergrande and risks from tighter monetary policies.

However, oil prices dropped for a second session after an unexpected rise in U.S. crude stocks, and European gas futures fell back from record highs as Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would boost gas supplies to Europe amid an energy crunch. [O/R]

But strategists at UBS warned Russia's supplies may not have a lasting impact in taming prices.

"Russian gas exports to Europe are already running at elevated levels, and we think it's difficult for Russia to accelerate its shipments further in time for the European winter season," UBS said.

The auto and parts sector jumped 3.2% for its best day in three months.

The automakers-heavy German DAX index logged its best session since May, up 1.9%, shrugging off data that showed the country's industrial output in August dropped the most since April last year.

Also brightening the mood were a reprieve on the U.S. debt ceiling front, after U.S. Senate leaders agreed to extend the borrowing limit into December, and fewer than anticipated jobless claims in the country were recorded.

Sika rose 3% after the Swiss construction chemicals maker said it could overcome rising raw material costs and supply chain restrictions to increase its sales and profit margins this year.

A similar tone from French construction materials company St Gobain and a stock buyback announcement lifted its shares 4.2%.

With third-quarter earnings set to kick off, analysts expect a slowdown in profit growth as a post-pandemic rebound normalises. Profits for STOXX 600 companies are seen rising 45.6%, compared with a 152.6% surge in the second-quarter, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

French luxury goods maker Hermes jumped 3.7% after HSBC upgraded the stock to "hold", while peers LVMH, Richemont and Kering all rose about 2%.

French car parts maker Valeo climbed 5.9% after a Citigroup upgrade.

Shares of oil major Shell recovered after it warned of a $400 million hit to third-quarter earnings from damages caused by Hurricane Ida.

Graphic: Europe oil and gas sector tracks surging oil prices

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu, Rashmi Aich and Steve Orlofsky)

By Sruthi Shankar and Susan Mathew


© Reuters 2021
All news about EURO STOXX 50
12:29pEurostoxx 50 : European shares rally on cooling energy prices, construction sector gain..
RE
07:45aSTOXX EUROPE 600 : European Bourses Rising Midday on Softer Oil, US Budget Outlook
MT
01:04aPRESS RELEASE : Vonovia SE: Vonovia with more than 60 percent of the voting rights majorit..
DJ
10/06Eurostoxx 50 : European stocks skid on inflation angst as oil jumps
RE
10/06EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.30% Lower at 4012.65 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/06STOXX EUROPE 600 : European Bourses Slump Midday on Energy, Inflation Concerns; Tech Tumbl..
MT
10/05EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 1.73% Higher at 4065.43 -- Data Talk
DJ
10/05STOXX EUROPE 600 : European Bourses Higher Midday; Bank and Oil Issues Gain
MT
10/04EUROPE : Tech sell-off drags European stocks lower
RE
10/04EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.96% Lower at 3996.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
More news
News of the index components EURO STOXX 50
11:37aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Watches & Jewelry · October 7, 2021 Ryan Gosling become..
PU
11:17aENI S P A : Plans IPO Of Gas&Power Retail and Renewables Unit
MT
10:51aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Adds New Square D Connected Wiring Device Lines
AQ
10:49aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : The VELUX Group and Schneider Electric Announce Extended Partnership ..
AQ
10:47aENI S P A : launches Initial Public Offer (“IPO”) process for its integrated G..
PU
10:37aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : Accelerating the green industrial revolution
PU
10:31aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German S..
DJ
More news
Chart EURO STOXX 50
Duration : Period :
Euro Stoxx 50 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EURO STOXX 50
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop EURO STOXX 50
PROSUS N.V. 72.31 Real-time Quote.6.97%
IBERDROLA, S.A. 9.399 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.83%
DAIMLER AG 78.51 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.89%
ASML HOLDING N.V. 651.5 Real-time Quote.3.53%
KERING 636.6 Real-time Quote.3.24%
TOTALENERGIES SE 42.695 Real-time Quote.-0.14%
VIVENDI SE 10.96 Real-time Quote.-0.36%
ENI S.P.A. 11.597 Real-time Estimate Quote.-0.59%
Heatmap :